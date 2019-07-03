One key aspect of “adulting” that I’ve gotten really, really good at is the ability to seek out high-quality (yet shockingly inexpensive) bottles of wine and alcohol. Over the years, international grocery chain Aldi has come in clutch for this kind of thing, especially with its monthly rotating list of items called “Aldi Finds.” And, if you haven’t already perused these July 2019 “Aldi Finds” deals on wine and alcohol, they are actually kind of unbeatable.

Whether you’re big on hosting get-togethers, or if you simply enjoy a refreshing glass of wine after a long day of work, Aldi is a highly reliable option for fulfilling any and all of your alcohol-related needs (especially if you're on a budget like I am). And for the month of July, the chain is offering a wide variety of unique items in their "Monthly Finds," from peach Moscato, to sake, and even pomegranate mimosas, according to the brand. So, make sure to start stocking up, you guys, because not all of these will be around all season long.

Anyone that loves to celebrate summer as much as I do should definitely take a look at Aldi's alcohol section for July, which the brand shared in an email to Elite Daily. There are a ton of tantalizing options for incredibly low prices. So, if you ask me, taking advantage of this is kind of crucial.

1. Massimino Peach Moscato, $4.99 Courtesy Of Aldi Available for the week of July 3, the Massimo Peach Moscato makes for a super refreshing and fruity summer spritzer, or as a solid sip on its own. Plus, it's under $5 and boasts a pretty design that'll up your summer bar cart ~aesthetic~.

2. Velata White Wine & Sake, $5.99 Courtesy Of Aldi Velata's White Wine & Sake bottle will be available as of July 10, and I can pretty much guarantee it'll be perfect accompaniments to any and all summer salads. Cheers!

3. Wicked Grove Green Apple Hard Cider Cans, $5.99 Courtesy Of Aldi If you're looking for something to bring to that backyard BBQ, on the other hand, look no further than Wicked Grove's Green Apple Hard Cider Cans. They're not available until July 10, though, so you'll have to find an equally portable alternative for July 4.

4. Pianeta Organico Pinot Grigio, $7.99 Courtesy Of Aldi Everyone loves a crisp white wine in the heat of the summer, and Planeta Organico's Pinot Grigio is a top option. It's not available until July 17, however, so you'll have to wait until then to snag some for yourself.

5. Pianeta Organico Prosecco, $9.99 Courtesy Of Aldi If you're seeking out a slightly bubblier option, look no further than Planeta Organico's Prosecco. It's also something to look forward to, as it will officially become available by the week of July 17.