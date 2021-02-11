Leaning into February's treat yo' self vibes now includes a tasty pick-me-up, thanks to a new offering from Outshine. While you might know the company from its tasty frozen fruit bars, Outshine is debuting new dairy-based flavors that promise to take your snacking habit to the next level. In addition to upping the ante on its fan-fave fruit flavors, Outshine's Simply Indulgent Bars include a coffee flavor that adds a bump in the energy department with 20 milligrams of caffeine. Here's what to know about the craft frozen bars, which are rolling out at stores nationwide.

Outshine is putting its own spin on your classic ice cream bar with its dairy-based frozen treats, which are made with fresh milk and feature a list of "clean" ingredients, according to the company. The Simply Indulgent line includes dairy versions of some of its most popular fruit flavors, strawberry and mango, as well as its very first non-fruit offerings: chocolate and coffee. The classic chocolate flavored bar will join a new coffee-flavored frozen bar that contains about one-quarter the amount of caffeine you'd get in a cup of coffee, aka 20 milligrams. Getting an energy bump with your dessert? Count me in.

In addition to avoiding an overly sweet flavor — Outshine's new offerings have 25% less sugar than regular frozen dairy bars, per the press release — you can expect these bars to be free of GMO ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sweeteners and colors, and gluten. If you're into more stats, the bars also each have 5 grams of protein.

The bars, which are available in 6-count single-flavor boxes for $4.69 depending on the retailer, are currently starting to roll out at retailers as of Feb. 11, they and will be available nationwide by April 2021.

If you're not sure if your grocery store caries it yet, you might want to call ahead

