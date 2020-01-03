Whether your new year's resolutions include working out more or lying on the couch and watching more Netflix, Outdoor Voices' OV Extra 2020 Sale has your wardrobe covered for both. The three-day sale began on Friday, Jan. 3, ends on Monday, Jan. 6, and is offering up to 50% off some of the brand's most popular items. The sale is happening on the Outdoor Voices' website and in all of its 11 stores, but items are already selling out, so I'd take advantage of it ASAP.

Outdoor Voices has become increasingly popular the past few years due to its relaxed aesthetic and approach to design; the supportive designs and pretty color palettes ensure that you'll look cute whether you're partaking in a rigorous sport or leisurely movement. However, with its elevated price point, it's a big deal any time the brand has a sale. And it's an even bigger deal when cult-favorite items are up to 50% off.

To make sure you snag some great deals before they're all gone, I've highlighted some of the best items you can cop during the sale. Whether you're looking to take your OV cult-member status even further or you've yet to tap into the brand's magic, now is your time to shop.

If your choice of movement involves a lot of sweat, these are the leggings for you. They feature lightweight fabric, a flexible waistband, a 23.5 inch inseam, and are available in sizes XS to XL. The leggings come in "Black," "Night," a charcoal; "Baltic," an ocean blue; "Evergreen," a forest green; and "Scarlet," a bright red.

The holidays might be over, but the cold weather is just getting started. You can keep warm with the MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie, which is available in sizes XS through XL and comes in "Black," "Oatmeal/Amber," "Vine," "Sunflower/Dijon," and "Pink/Truffle."

The Merino Plié Wrap is one of the brand's highest-rated items. Over half of the people who reviewed the item gave it a full five stars — it's that good. The fitted top comes in "Sweet Lilac," a light pink, and "Navy" and is also available in sizes XS through XL.

The Athena is a sports bra with a high neckline for increased coverage, comes in XS through XL, and is available in "Black," "Charcoal," Navy," "Dove," "Hunter," "Lilac," "Flamingo," and "Hemp."

The 3/4 Warmup Leggings are the cheapest the sale has to offer. They boast a 23.5 inch inseam, mid-weight fabric, a sculpting fit, and are available in "Black," "Charcoal," Navy," "Dove," "Hunter," "Lilac," and "Flamingo." Like all of the other items, these leggings are available in sizes XS through XL.

While OV's clothes cater to a wide range of people who enjoy different types of physical activities, one thing they all likely have in common is they enjoy a good sale. If you have a moving body and appreciate discounted clothing, you have until Monday, Jan. 6 to shop these deals.