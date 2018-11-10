Are you making a list? Checking it twice? Whether you’re on Santa’s naughty or nice list, everyone wins on Black Friday. Years ago, visions of the retail holiday weren’t exactly decorated with sweet deals and happy customers dancing through the aisles. Black Friday was more like a bargain shopper's worst nightmare: leisurely thrifting turned competitive sport. But now, purchasing gifts post-Thanksgiving is more popular, and more casual than ever, because stores give you more time to browse before committing to a purchase. For instance, the Outdoor Voices 2018 Black Friday sale has been extended through Cyber Monday this year, plus the fitness apparel retailer is making it possible for customers to score discounts from the comfort of your own couch. Guys, that means you don’t even have to wake up early to beat the crowd, nor do you even have to get dressed for the occasion.

The Outdoor Voices Black Friday sale is actually pretty simple, in that it gives the people what they want: athleisure for less. And, I mean, isn’t that what we all want, really? Personally, I know my goal every Black Friday is to buy a pair of comfortable leggings that make my tush look fabulous, and that are versatile enough for me to fashionably sport a pair at the gym, and at Friendsgiving brunch.

Outdoor Voices delivers just that, and more. I mean, have you seen the brand's hoodies?! Feast your eyes on Outdoor Voices' MegaFleece Pullover, for instance, and tell me you’re not penciling it into your wishlist right now.

Sticking to tradition, Outdoor Voices' Black Friday deals officially start on Friday, Nov. 23, and run through Monday, Nov. 26. Customers can score 40 percent off select styles throughout the four-day period, and the longer the sale goes on, the more styles that'll get added to the discounted roster. It’s like the thrifty gift that keeps on giving, y'all.

And if you don’t have an Outdoor Voices brick and mortar near you, no sweat! The discount applies to online shoppers, too, perfect for those of us who are expecting a post-Thanksgiving food coma and don’t feel like braving the crowds. The whole mall experience on Black Friday can be entertaining and all, but if you can save your dollars and indulge in a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich simultaneously, why wouldn't you?

A Sports Bra That's Key To Your Wardrobe Outdoor Voices Key Bra in Scarlet $55 Outdoor Voices BUY NOW I'm sensing a trend in athleisure heading into 2019, a redefining of what it means to be a "lady in red." New year, new you, this new bold apparel screams "I'm going to crush it." Crush your workout, crush your goals, and with this Outdoor Voices Key Bra, do it all in style, girl.

The Laid-Back Crop Top You'll Practically Live In Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Athena Crop in Dove & Ash $45 Outdoor Voices BUY NOW Why go monotone when you can double up your shades? This color blocked crop top is essential for the everyday yogi moving straight off the mat and into the grocery store. It's worth noting, though, that this workout staple is meant to be a more laid-back style, so you're going to want extra support if you're sporting it through an intense sweat session with a lot of movement.

Sports Bras Can Be Beautiful, Too Outdoor Voices Steeplechase Bra in Flamingo $45 Outdoor Voices BUY NOW Sports bras can mean business, and they can be super flattering. OV's Steeplechase Bra looks dainty in the front, but proves it's also supportive in the back. The polyester/spandex material is stretchy, sweat-wicking, and the style itself comes in an array of colors. Flamingo (featured above) is seasonal, but neutral shades like navy, charcoal, and dove are available year-round.

The One Little Navy Dress You Never Knew You Needed Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress with Leotard Liner in Navy $90 Outdoor Voices BUY NOW I've personally never exercised in a dress, but this midi with a leotard liner is making a strong case in favor of the athleisure piece. It's definitely an unconventional take on workout clothes, but if you're looking for bench-to-brunch attire, then that's exactly what Outdoor Voices is offering here. Available in navy (featured above), as well as a few seasonal colors like apricot and pale iris, this exercise dress is described as super lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking. Plus, one reviewer said wearing it makes her feel "like a Spice Girl," and who wouldn't want to channel some girl power in their workout?

Tri-Colored Leggings That Support Deep Squatting Outdoor Voices 7/8 Tri-Tone Leggings in Graphite/Ash/Dove $85 Outdoor Voices BUY NOW Outdoor Voices masters color blocking by offering customers not only duo-, but tri-tone staples that look incredibly sleek. But if you think the only perk of these leggings is that they're aesthetically pleasing, take a closer look at that product description. Each pair is designed to not only be sweat-wicking, but also to camouflage any perspiration so you don't have to deal with any awkward stains. Plus, they're squat-proof, so feel free to get low, girl.