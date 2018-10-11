Organizations To Donate To Support LGBTQIA+ Individuals On Coming Out Day

Coming Out Day (Oct. 11) is dedicated to acknowledging the LGBTQIA+ experience — and reminding ourselves that coming out is one of the most powerful moves an individual in this community can make. It’s also about shedding light on the challenges that individuals within this community continue to face, and giving a platform to members’ voices. And one of the most concrete, effective ways that someone can make a difference on this day is by finding organizations to donate to support LGBTQIA+ individuals.

LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies alike may seek to use this national awareness day to take action. If you’re considering opening up your wallet for the benefit of LGBTQIA+ individuals, there are a number of nonprofits to consider giving to. From workforce rights to healthcare equality to military service inclusivity, these organizations are working on addressing a range of issues in order to improve the physical, emotional, legal, and financial well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year, 2018, marks the 30th year that Coming Out Day has been observed. And what better way to celebrate that anniversary than to give to an organization that serves the LGBTQIA+ community? Here are just a handful of these noble nonprofits you might consider donating to.

True Colors Fund Jeff Marsh/Stocksy LGBTQIA+ young people are a whopping 120 percent more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQIA+ youth, according to a study from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago. An estimated 40 percent of homeless youth are LGBTQIA+. Since 2008, the True Colors Fund — of which Cyndi Lauper is a co-founder — has worked to resolve this issue. Through advocacy, youth collaboration, and training/education, the organization seeks to end homelessness of LGBTQIA+ youth. The nonprofit works at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure that vital funding, policies, and protections are in place to meet homeless LGBTQIA+ youth’s needs. You can help them continue this work by donating here.

The Servicemembers Legal Defense Fund Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy OutServe-SLDN, which launched in 1993 is a non-profit and policy organization that provides free, direct legal advice to LGBTQIA+ service members and veterans impacted by the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law, which prohibited military personnel from discriminating against closeted service members while banning those were openly members of the LGBTQIA+ community from military service, repealed in 2011, as well as the ban on service by openly transgender people. The organization develops training materials for the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security to provide to commanders and equal opportunity offices, as well as develops partnerships to teach communities about how transgender issues affect military service. You can either support the nonprofit as a whole or specifically support transgender service members. Donate here.

The Family Equality Council Jennifer Brister The Family Equality Council’s mission is to advance equality for LGBTQIA+ families and for those who wish to form them by driving policy change and social justice. “We envision a world in which every LGBTQ person has the right and the opportunity to form and sustain a loving family, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion, national origin, geography, socioeconomic status, disability, or the intersection of those characteristics,” the organization states. The achieve this, the nonprofit supports and connects the three million parents who are LGBTQIA+ in this country and their six million children, and any donation can help secure equality for those families. Contribute to the cause here.

Human Rights Campaign Leah Flores/Stocksy As the largest national advocacy organization, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is geared toward achieving equality for LGBTQIA+ individuals, and ensuring that they feel accepted at work, at home, and in their communities. The HRC has had a number of victories since its founding in 1980, and your donation could help the nonprofit to continue to make its vision of equality a reality by lobbying in Congress and educating the public on a wide array of topics affecting LGBTQIA+ Americans, among other efforts. Donate here.

Parents, Family & Friends of Lesbians and Gays GIC/Stocksy Parents, Family & Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) is a national nonprofit that’s aimed at promoting the well-being of not only LGBTQIA+ individuals but also their family and friends. The organization, which is the nation’s largest family and ally organization with 250,000 members and supporters in over 500 chapters, continually works to change and establish legislation and policies that support equality and put a stop to discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. Read more about the role that PFLAG has played in LGBTQIA+ wins here, and then contribute to their cause here.

Association of LGBTQ Journalists Milles Studio/Stocksy Ever wondered how you can help more LGBTQIA+ individuals to share stories from their community? The Association of LGBTQ Journalists (NLGJA) is a network of media professionals that are working to provide ethical coverage for a marginalized community. The nonprofit works to not only educate newsroom decision-makers about amplifying and improving coverage of the LGBTQIA+community and the issues they face, but also to promote non-discrimination policies and equal benefits for journalists, and create educational opportunities for the next generation of LGBTQIA+ media professionals. You can donate here to the general fund for inclusive reporting, or to specific initiatives, such as the Student Programs Fund or Fair & Accurate Coverage Support Fund.