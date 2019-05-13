Spring has been really great, but I'm honestly so ready for summer. There's nothing like long days with late sunsets, endless poolside relaxation, and warm weather. This summer, Oreos (aka milk's favorite cookies and my favorite cookies) will likely be part of your snack arsenal because the popular cream filled treats will be available in some brand new flavors. Oreo's summer 2019 limited-time flavors will make the season even sweeter.

Oreo is releasing three limited-time flavors for summer 2019: S'mores Oreos, Marshmallow Moon Oreos, and Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos. The S'mores Oreos, which are available as of May 13, are exactly what you'd expect — this classic camp flavor features a graham-flavored cookie sandwiching in marshmallow-flavored creme and chocolate-flavored creme, so its basically a s'more without the fire and smoke involved.

A brand new Oreo flavor for summer, the Marshmallow Moon Oreos, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, which took place on July 16, 1969. The flavor, which will be available in the middle of June, features three moon landing designs on the cookie itself and purple marshmallow cream inside, the perfect color to represent the mystery and beauty of the galaxy. The most exciting thing about this flavor is that the cookies come in glow in the dark packaging with limited-edition stickers, so you better freakin' believe I'm going to be reaching for that bag when I need a midnight snack.

Courtesy of Oreo

Courtesy of Oreo

The third limited edition summer flavor from Oreo is the Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos launching mid-July in partnership with the ice cream chain. The flavor features mint-and-chocolate-flavored cream filling with chocolate chips, and I seriously can't imagine a more perfect way to snack in the summertime.

All three of these flavors are limited-time treats, so make sure you grab them wherever Oreos are sold nationwide before they run out.

If you think that's all the Oreo-related news I have, though, you would be mistaken. While Oreo is releasing these three limited-time flavors, the brand is also adding some permanent goodness to its snack arsenal. The brand is introducing a flavor called the Oreo Thins Latte which features latte-flavored cream between thin cookie pieces. It's almost like getting a mini caffeine boost without being nervous that you won't be able to fall asleep later. Oreo Thins Latte hits shelves in June, right around the time it's getting too hot to drink an actual latte and becoming appropriate to replace the drink with a flavored cookie instead.

Courtesy of Oreo

While S'mores Oreos, Marshmallow Moon Oreos, Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos, and Oreo Thins Latte are all released over the summer, Oreo has already started making post-summer plans, too. Starting late August, you'll start seeing limited-edition Maple Cream Oreos. The bright yellow-and-orange Oreo bags contain cookies with maple-flavored cream between two golden Oreo cookies for the ultimate fall treat. This flavor will also be a limited-time fall treat, and perfect to pair with seasonal PSLs.

Needless to say, you're going to want to put Oreos on your shopping lists in the upcoming weeks. You can't afford to miss all the goodness and newness to come.