As a kid, I always looked forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny. Each year, I would wake up to a basket full of goodies, which I now know that my parents were responsible for putting together. (Thanks, mom and dad.) While I'm too old for an Easter basket these days, I'll still be picking up a little something sweet to enjoy during the April holiday. Like these Oreo Easter Egg Cookies with purple filling. The chocolate cookie sandwiches look like a delicious Easter treat and even feature four different springtime designs. Here's what you need to know about the limited edition cookies.

Elite Daily reached out to Oreo for more information about the Easter Egg Cookies but did not hear back at the time of publication. According to MSN.com, Oreo is gearing up to release Easter Egg-inspired Cookies. The website reports that the Easter-themed cookies will be released sometime this spring and be available for a limited time. First of all, these cookies are shaped like actual eggs. Yep, that's right. It seems that Oreo is forgoing its traditional circular shape for a more oval design that resembles an egg. Although the shape of the Oreo is different than what you are used to, the taste remains the same. The signature chocolate sandwich cookies are made with the same Oreo cookies that you know and love.

Except for this time, things are a little different on the inside. Instead of white filling, the front of the packaging shows that the Oreo's are full of purple frosting, per MSN.com. I don't know about you, but I think that purple is one of the most spring-like colors. Yellow, too. But for now, these Easter Egg Oreo Cookies are stuffed with purple icing. Yum. Based on the packaging, there is no indication if the flavor of the icing is any different from the usual white icing.

To give these cookies an extra touch of Spring, each sandwich cookie will feature a springtime design, according to MSN.com. There are a total of four different designs. From what I can tell from the picture on the front of the packaging shared by MSN.com, it appears that one of the designs features a bunny rabbit and two Easter eggs. If I still received an Easter basket, I'd want it filled to the brim with Oreo Easter Egg Cookies. Instead, I'll just buy a box or two for myself and chow down.

Oreo is no stranger to holiday-themed cookies. The company just released a line of Love Oreo Cookies for Valentine's Day. These cookies are available at Target and other retailers where Oreos are sold. (Fingers crossed that I can find Oreo's Easter Egg cookies at Target, too.) Oreo also is coming out with Carrot Cake Oreos. While this flavor isn't necessarily centered around a holiday, carrot cake does remind me of spring. I'm going to need one package of each of these new Oreo flavors, so that I can conduct my own taste test and rate them to see which one is the best. I haven't tried any of these new Oreo Cookies, but choosing just one would probably be hard to do.

So, I'm gonna play it safe and stick with Easter Egg Oreos for now. I'll be keeping my eye out for these during my next trip to stock up on groceries. You should, too.