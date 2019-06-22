I don't know about you, but Thailand is at the top of my travel bucket list. I'd love nothing more than to pet an elephant, swim in the gorgeous blue water, and — most importantly — eat my weight in drunken noodles every night. And since it's definitely out of my price range right now, I was thrilled to hear that restaurant-booking app OpenTable is covering a trip there for one lucky winner and a friend. So, definitely enter OpenTable's #EatThaiVisitThai summer 2019 sweepstakes while you can, if you want to embark on a delicious summer vacay.

Now through July 15, OpenTable and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are teaming up, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand, to give one wanderlustin' foodie and a friend the chance to win two roundtrip tickets and hotel stays for a 10-day vacation in Thailand's capital city, Bangkok. Luckily, entering is simple, and you'll want to do it while there's still time.

To enter, according to the rules and regulations, all you have to do is snap a photo or video of a homemade Thai dish, or one you ordered from a participating New York City restaurant from OpenTable's website. Then, share the photo to Instagram or Twitter, with the name of the dish and what it reminds you of, or what thoughts it inspires about Thailand. Use the hashtag #EatThaiVisitThai and tag @ThailandInsider on Instagram or Twitter. Also make sure to tag the travel buddy you'd want to take with you, and refrain from using any inappropriate language. You can also enter via the Thailand Insider website, and you can enter multiple times. In fact, entering several times can apparently increase your odds.

Three semi-finalists will be randomly selected via Random.org, according to the rules and regulations. Once the semi-finalists are selected, the public will be able to vote for their favorite entry on Gleam, which be accessible via TAT's Facebook page or on Thailand Insider's website as of July 15. Each semi finalist will then be promoted on TAT's social media channels, so definitely cast your vote (and promote your friends to vote for yours!) before it's too late.

The Grand Prize Winner will be notified via Direct Message on Twitter or Instagram by Sept. 30, 2019, according to the rules and regulations. However, if the Grand Prize Winner doesn't respond to the private message within two business days, another winner will be selected. The winner is required to book their flight prior to Dec. 31, 2019, and the trip must take place before Sept. 30, 2020. There's a bowl of Tom Yum soup with your name on it.

Since the Grand Prize only covers travel and the hotel, you'll have to plan out what you'll want to do in terms of sightseeing. And while navigating a city can be pricey, it's relatively easy to explore Thailand on a budget. Start out by booking your activities upon arrival, instead of beforehand. Also eat locally (because that's the best way to do it!) and make sure to use ride-sharing apps while exploring the city. Sightseeing on a budget is definitely a skill, but I know you have what it takes.

So bottom line: you can win a free trip to Thailand, and all you have to do is eat. Sounds like my kind of competition.