How I Planned A Successful Girls' Trip To Thailand On A Budget & You Can, Too

Thailand is one of the hottest travel destinations out there, and I can totally see why. The country has an incredible culture, rich history, intricate architecture, diverse landscapes, breathtaking beaches, mouthwatering cuisine, and genuine people. It's also incredibly affordable, especially for travelers who are on a budget. You can visit Thailand with a small budget, and you'll still have the experience of a lifetime. It's a dream destination for many, and I definitely believe that it's worth visiting. Let's just say, you'll never want to leave. I sure didn't! So, here's how I planned a successful girls' trip to Thailand on a budget.

Girls' trips are a great opportunity to bond with some of your favorite people in the world. You're exploring a new place together and creating memories that will last a lifetime. There's no better feeling! When it comes to planning group trips, though, it can be extremely difficult to align budgets. You've gotta make sure everyone is on the same page in regards to money. Fortunately, Thailand's affordability leaves plenty of breathing room for any travel budget. While costs do add up, there are plenty of ways for you to explore this destination without breaking the bank. You can use these tips to plan the perfect trip so that all of your girls can be by your side.

1 I Traveled With A Group hey_ciara/Instagram I typically travel solo, so traveling with a group of friends allowed me to save so much money. We were able to split hotel, transportation, and even meal costs between each other. Essentially, I was spending much less than I typically do during my travels. So, round up the girls and plan a group trip as soon as possible. The bigger the group, the more you'll save in your wallet.

2 We Found Budget Accommodation Miriamka on YouTube Thailand is an affordable travel destination, especially in comparison to the United States. You can find fancy AF resorts and hotels for a fraction of the cost you would pay in other countries. Even still, we opted for budget accommodation. Upscale hostels run for as low as $5 in many parts of the country. Most importantly, we wanted to sleep in a clean and safe space. So why splurge on a hotel? Instead of focusing on luxury hotels, we chose to spend our money in other areas.

3 We Booked Activities On Arrival Lost LeBlanc on YouTube It can be tempting to fill your itinerary and schedule activities before you arrive at your destination, but this will cost you more in the long run. Instead of booking tours online, we booked everything in person. This eliminates third party agencies and gives you the opportunity to bargain. Instead of booking tours beforehand, you can outline a schedule and adjust accordingly. There are tour agencies scattered throughout every town, so you'll have no problem finding an agent to work with.

4 We Used Ride Sharing Apps Dave Brett on YouTube There are plenty of taxis and tuk-tuks around Thailand, but you might blow your budget if you rely on this type of transportation alone. If you're on a time crunch, you'll save the most money using Grab. Grab is essentially a ride hailing app just like Uber and Lyft. You'll pay a fraction of the cost you'd pay using un-metered taxis or tuk-tuks, and the app lets you know the cost upfront.