In case you didn't know, a very special food holiday is coming up. I'm talking about National Taco Day, which falls on Thursday, Oct. 4 this year. In order to celebrate, you can always cook a bunch of tacos — but that's a lot of work. Instead, why don't you just let someone else cook 'em for you? Better yet, why not head to a spot known for its tacos (and margaritas!)? Thankfully, On the Border is offering unlimited tacos for $8.99 on National Taco Day, so plan your night accordingly. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

When you think about it, you'd probably spend more than $8.99 on taco ingredients if you chose to make 'em on your own. You'd have to buy taco shells, meat, cheese, salsa, lettuce, and whatever else you like to pile onto your plate. Plus, what's taco night without chips and dip? That's another expense. Instead of emptying your wallet at the grocery store, stop by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina on Oct. 4 and get all of it for under 10 bucks (in bottomless portions). In addition to unlimited tacos of your choice, you'll also get a side of bottomless chips and salsa with your order.

Seriously: What more can you ask for on National Taco Day?!

On the Border

So, what kind of tacos can you order, anyway? Well, my friend, that is up to you. If you opt for the unlimited taco dish on Oct. 4, you can choose between On the Border's Chicken Tinga or Seasoned Ground Beef tacos (and mix and match as you please). Plus, you'll be able to choose between crunchy and soft shell tortillas — so the possibilities are endless. Your unlimited tacos will also come with a side of On the Border's Refried Beans and Mexican Rice, according to a press release.

And let's not forget about the additional side of bottomless chips and salsa.

I am absolutely stoked for this meal. It looks like Rebecca Miller, the Senior Vice President of Marketing for On the Border, understands my excitement. Miller talked about the taco special in a press release, and said,

When it comes to endless flavor, fiesta and fun, no one does it better — or bigger — than OTB. Our tacos have been a fan favorite of Mexican food lovers for years thanks to our hand-pressed tortillas, authentic seasonings, and quality, grain-fed USDA beef and chicken. And for National Taco Day, giving them more of everything they love is what OTB is all about.

On behalf of the taco-loving nation, I'd like to thank On the Border for its generosity. National Taco Day 2018 will be one for the books.

Miller continued, and said, "If you really love tacos, then the best way to celebrate National Taco Day is by treating yourself to as much taco goodness as possible."

If you also agree with Miller, be sure to stop by participating On the Border U.S. restaurants on Oct. 4 and celebrate National Taco Day. You'll be able to enjoy a bottomless meal in honor of the food holiday, and your wallet will thank you for not splurging on ingredients at the grocery store.