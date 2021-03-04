Nothing solidifies a friendship like getting matching jewelry. That was true when I was in sixth grade going to Claire's, and it's true now with the ring Taylor Swift gifted to Olivia Rodrigo. The two singers became big social media friends after the release of Rodrigo's single "Drivers License," but it seems like they're ready to take their friendship to the next level. If all it takes to get a personalized gift from Swift is to write a catchy song about heartbreak that everyone loves, catch me composing ASAP.

In an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 on March 3, Rodrigo revealed that she received Swift's gift the night before the interview. "She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," the 18-year-old said of Swift. "She gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red, and she wanted me to have one like it." Rodrigo showed off the ring as it was already decorating her middle finger. The intricate, gold piece is Cathy Waterman's "Love" ring, which retails for $3,200. Swift wore a similar, diamond-studded one during her Red album photoshoot in 2021.

Alongside the ring, Swift included some other hand-wrapped gifts, but Rodrigo didn't say what those were. “I truly don’t understand where she finds the time, first of all," Rodrigo continued. "But also, I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support and, like, genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal.”

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images // Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift and Rodrigo's friendship started blossoming long before "Drivers License" dropped on Jan. 7, 2021. In April 2020, Rodrigo posted a video singing Swift's "Cruel Summer," and Swift later reposted it to her Instagram story. Then, on Jan. 8, the younger singer posted an Instagram about how her single charted just under two of Swift's songs. "I say that's my baby, and I'm really proud," the 31-year-old commented. Since then, it seems their relationship has reached full bloom, and it couldn't get more official than matching bestie rings. Just one question: Are they looking for a third wheel?