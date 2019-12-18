Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are great, but is there anything quite like a sale that happens just days before the holidays? For last-minute shoppers, Old Navy's holiday 2019 sale might be the Christmas miracle they talk about in movies. The sale begins on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and offers customers 75% off all regular-priced items both in-store and online. And that's just one of the deals.

For one day only on Dec. 18, the retailer will also offer slippers for just $4; an additional 75% off adult hats, gloves, and scarves; and an extra 25% off all purchases. This is on top of their already-healthy clearance section.

Still following? The retailer has more up its festive pj sleeve. Old Navy has teamed up with Postmates to bring same-day deliveries right to your door. Or, if you're OK with receiving your order on Christmas Eve, you can get free shipping on purchases of $50 or more when you order by Dec. 19.

Are you overwhelmed with how to navigate this massive sale? Don't be. This time of year is already stressful enough. To help alleviate some pressure, I've rounded up some of the best deals Old Navy's holiday sale has to offer. Just don't go into shock when you see prices as low as $1.

Regardless of where you and your loved ones live, the temperatures have probably dropped. So why not give the gift of a fleece scarf this holiday season? This infinity scarf comes in teal, dusty rose, and black and will keep you warm for less than $2.

I don't know about you, but I can never have too many pajama bottoms. During Old Navy's sale, I plan on stocking up on these comfy flannel shorts with an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring, and a range of cute patterns.

Gifting your bestie a necklace is a serious flex, but it doesn't have to be expensive. This two-piece friendship necklace looks pricey, but it's about the same price as those plastic, split-heart friendship necklaces from your childhood. The hardest part of this purchase will be deciding who should get the rainbow and who should get the unicorn.

There's a lot to love about this jean jacket, but my favorite part is the detachable pink, faux-fur collar. Once spring hits, you can simply take the collar off for a casual warmer-weather look. The jacket comes in sizes XS through XXL, and thanks to its versatility, it can be worn with just about anything.

Nothing adds an edgy vibe to an otherwise casual outfit like moto-inspired, pin-tucked panels that look like leather pants. No matter if you plan on exercising, running errands, or lounging in these leggings, you'll definitely look cute doing it.

Whether you acknowledge Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or nothing at all, Old Navy's holiday deals are reason enough to celebrate. The only catch is that it's not exactly clear when the sale will end, so I'd take advantage of it ASAP.