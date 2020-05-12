No matter where the day may take you, if you plan on leaving your house during the coronavirus pandemic, you’ll need a face mask for protection. Thankfully, Old Navy is selling affordable, sustainable cloth face masks, joining the growing list of fashion brands doing the same face masks. The masks were so popular, they've already sold out, but the brand says more are on the way. You can sign up on Old Navy's website to be the first to know when they're back in stock.

“[The] CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies),” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending via their website in early April. Since this advisory first came about, face masks have become a necessity in all states. And as it’s unknown when life will return to “normal,” it’s likely face masks will continue to be a staple in stores for at least the next few months.

To get yourself and your loved ones ready for the long haul, you may want to stock up on your face mask collection, and Old Navy has a sustainable option. Available for every age above 2, the masks are made from excess fabric, which cuts down on waste. Each pack comes with five different surprise patterns made according to the CDC’s recommendations for non-medical-grade masks. The three-ply masks are machine washable to keep your face covering as clean as possible. The breathability of the cotton makes these masks more comfortable and light, so you can easily wear them throughout your errands. To give back to those in need, particularly during the coronavirus crisis, Old Navy also announced that it’ll donate 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Old Navy is just one fashion retailer to start selling protective face masks. The brand’s sister store Banana Republic sold out of their face masks almost immediately, while L.A.-based brand Reformation and Rag & Bone have begun selling cloth face masks, too. Next time Old Navy's face masks are back in stock, you should order them sooner rather than later, given how quickly they sold out the first time.

Any face covering is better than none, but if you’re looking to upgrade your bandana into a breathable, washable, and comfortable mask, Old Navy’s bright-patterned, cloth options may be what you’re looking for. Just be sure to note that each customer is limited to three orders of the five-pack.