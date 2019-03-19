It’s not every day that fans get to see Cardi B doing what she loves most — being a mom! But Cardi’s husband Offset recently gave fans a glimpse of what it’s like when Cardi is having fun with their daughter Kulture. In a March 19 post to Instagram, Offset shared a video of Cardi and Kulture sharing some giggles. Offset’s video of Cardi B playing with Kulture is literally the cutest thing you’ll see today.

In the video, you can see Kulture wearing a hat and some very cute pajamas as she’s being held by someone off camera. You can also hear Cardi in the background making baby noises and saying, "Yay, Kulture! Kulture, look at mommy! Look at mommy! Look at mamma! Pretty girl.” It’s the most adorable thing ever and you can definitely tell that Cardi loves being a mom to 8-month-old Kulture.

Offset loves being a parent to her, too, and even shared his pride for his daughter in the caption of his Instagram post. “My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens👑👑,” Offset captioned the video.

So, I think it’s pretty clear that Kulture is surrounded by a lot of joy and love, which is great! You can check out the video for yourself down below:

Cardi and Offset welcomed baby Kulture on July 10, 2018, less than a year after they were married. The two stars actually got married in September 2017 in a secret ceremony that Cardi only disclosed a few weeks before Kulture was born. Cardi revealed the marriage in a June 25, 2018 tweet with the following message:

There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no make up and no ring!

Their marriage has more or less been a happy one, though they did experience a few bumps in the road over the past couple of months. Cardi revealed in January 2019 that she and Offset were “working things out,” which certainly seems to be the case if their recent public appearances are any indication. Their social media accounts also show that they’re devoted to each other and to Kulture.

For instance, Cardi posted this old photo from 2018 of her family on Feb. 24:

She also shared a video of herself and Offset having a blast in the pool:

Cardi and Offset also support each other and their respective projects quite a lot on social media. Not to mention the fact that Offset has been by Cardi’s side during her most epic career moments, like when she won the Grammy for Rap Album of the Year. Check out Offset standing with her on stage as she accepts the award:

So, it seems like all is well in the Cardi-Offset family, which is awesome news. Plus, baby Kulture seems so happy!