Can you feel the powerful and magnetic energy swirling through the air? Doesn't it feel as though we're delving further and further into something life-changing? Maybe it's the mystical effects of Halloween (AKA Samhain, the ancient Celtic holiday in which you are reacquainted with your dead ancestors). Perhaps it's the dark, secretive, mysterious, and passionate aura of Scorpio season. Either way, there's a profound shift taking place in the cosmos, and some of us will be feeling its influence all the more deeply. In fact, as of October 29, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. You better believe you'll feel the beauty just as intensely if any of the following happen to be your rising sign.

Whether you're spending this week gathering with the rest of your coven for some dark magic, boogying down to "Monster Mash" with your crush, or maybe even both, the cosmos are coming together for something fabulous this week. Even though Venus — planet of love, luxury, and romance — is still pouting her way through a naughty retrograde, there's no way the following zodiac signs won't have a completely fulfilling time. And, because Mercury — planet of conversation, self-expression, and brain power — is entering adventurous, wild, and expansive Sagittarius as of Oct. 31, you know Halloween is gonna be quite the thrill-ride.

Cancer: You're Opening Your Heart To So Much Pleasure

Whoa baby, is it hot in here or is it just you? In all seriousness, Halloween is always an exciting time for you, because the sun is in your fellow water sign, Scorpio, and it's sending inspiration to your fifth house of art, pleasure, creativity, and fun.

This is a beautiful time to say "yes" to thrilling opportunities, get playful during sex, express yourself through artistic endeavors, and shun your inner-critic. Now's not the time to get bogged down by fear. Right now, you're meant to lavish in all the beauty that this world has to offer you and allow the world to lavish in you right back. Create simply for the sake of creating. It's often the work we do for fun that ends up meaning the most.

Scorpio: You're Going To Feel Wild And Free-spirited

Halloween is inseparably linked to your zodiac sign. When you're known for your deep, dark desire, your interest in all things taboo, and your sex positive attitude, how could you not be royalty on such a holiday? The sun is in your first house of the self, and no one can take away your status as the witch supreme.

And, that's not the only reason why this week is so special. You've been going through quite a stressful time with Venus retrograde in Scorpio. However, the cosmos are lifting your burden, and Venus is retrograding away from your sign and backwards into Libra. Let's let the air sign deal with her problems, am I right?

Sagittarius: Your Genius Mind Is Thinking So Clearly

Are you feeling so in touch with your evil genius? Are you concocting brilliantly menacing plans without much effort at all? It may have something to do with the fact that as of Oct. 31, Mercury will officially enter Sagittarius. We all know just how gifted of a philosopher you are, but when Mercury is on your side, your intelligence is being lit on fire.

Although Mercury may be in detriment in your zodiac sign, you bring so much adventure into the universe when you join forces with this planet. Ruling over communication, cognitive function, and planning, it's time for you to show us just how much beauty lies in spontaneity.