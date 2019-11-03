If you've been feeling stressed out, directionless, or downright disorganized, you're definitely not alone. With Mercury retrograde currently spinning through emotional and secretive Scorpio, it may feel like your feelings are getting in the way of any sort of productivity. Even though there's no way to escape the trials and tribulations of this transit, November 4, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius — and it's all thanks to this cocktail of cosmic chaos. Fortunately, there's still something positive that can come out of this chaos, and if your sun or rising sign happens to be in one of the aforementioned trio, know that these challenges won't last forever.

Even though Mercury retrograde is spreading confusion left and right, this is still a beautiful time to make plans, ruminate on any current projects, and find closure in a way you never could. When fighter Mars forms a square with obsessive Pluto on Nov. 5, you may feel hung up on issues that are really not worth your time. Try not to let your ego get in the way of your truth.

Luckily, the sun is forming a sextile to grounded Saturn on Nov. 8, providing you with plenty of support. Even though you might not want to commit to anything just yet, this is the perfect time to envision the future you want.

The sun will also form a trine to creative and imaginative Neptune, giving you the right mindset. Take time to remember all the amazing qualities you have and all the incredible things you've accomplished. You are worthy of all the dreams that tug on your heartstrings, and no matter how lost you feel, know that there is beauty in the present moment.

Gemini: You May Feel Like You're Not Getting Anything Done

You've got so many grand ideas on your mind that you're flooded with inspiration. However, you might be pressuring yourself to get it done all at once. Don't let your impatience ruin what could have been something incredible. There's no need to rush when there's a process you're meant to enjoy. Instead of getting down on yourself for not being motivated or focused enough, have fun brainstorming. Let your imagination run wild. Take notes. Meditate. Get everything done at your own pace. Right now, you're slow-cooking something magical.

Virgo: Miscommunication Could Scramble Your Best-Laid Plans

You may feel like you're speaking a different language than everyone else this week. It's as though you're not remembering things correctly or expressing yourself accurately. However, it's not about what you say, but how you say it. Rethink the way you're communicating your needs and be mindful of your audience. If you've got something you really need to say, choose the right time and the right person to speak to. Think twice before you speak. Don't stay quiet during times where it's really necessary to be frank about your feelings. All that matters in the end is that you're sticking to your truth.

Sagittarius: You Could Feel Emotionally Out Of Sorts And Lonely

You're dealing with some seriously intense and possibly even painful things right now, and healing is never as glamorous as you might think. You're reaching a sense of completion and there are lingering wounds from your past that require your attention. Don't fight it by avoiding your feelings. No one's judging you — if they are, it's on them. Feel free to set boundaries so you can heal at your own pace. You might need to be alone for a little while, but this is only temporary. In fact, you're preparing for your comeback.