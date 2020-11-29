There is a certain adventurous vibe radiating through the air and it's all thanks to Sagittarius season. There's nothing this mutable fire sign hates more than repeating the same things over and over again, never deviating from the monotony. So during this season, embrace your inner wild child and let loose. There are so many experiences you've yet to have, so why would you deny yourself the chance to try something new? If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 30, 2020, then you're in for an exciting ride.

As far as astrology goes, this week is serious business. After all, it begins with a potentially life-changing lunar eclipse in Gemini. This lunar eclipse replaces the full moon typically scheduled around this time, amplifying its intensity. The reason lunar eclipses are such a big deal is that they essentially speed you up toward your ultimate destiny, rapidly "eclipsing" things in your life you're ready to part ways from. Change is afoot and this week is when it all will begin to unfold. Although good news can arrive on a lunar eclipse, its energy tends to feel heavy and overwhelming, which makes sense since you're dealing with so much all at once.

Luckily, this week leaves you with a treat to help soothe some of the stress. By Dec. 5, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will form a trine with dreamy, empathetic, and spiritual Neptune. This is as romantic as it gets in astrology and your love life will feel as though it's glimmering with magic. It will also help you let your guard down and connect on a much deeper level.

If you're a Cancer, Scorpio, or Sagittarius, here's why you'll love what this week has in store:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Feeling Romantic And Blessed By So Much Beauty

Is the universe lassoing your heart this week, Cancer? Because you might be floating on cloud nine, feeling enraptured by how amazing it feels to be in love. Whether you're feeling in love with a person or in love with the inspiration that's infusing your heart, you're feeling so excited about life. This week is a reminder of all the beauty that's always surrounding you. It may not always feel obvious, but sometimes, that beauty reaches out and touches you, making sure you remember that it's always waiting for you. Don't be afraid of letting go and falling into it.

Scorpio: You're So Much Self-Love And Self-Acceptance

With Venus rushing through your first house of the self, you're feeling so in love with the person you are. Not only are you feeling more attractive and charming — leading to people noticing your presence in a more profound way — but you're also in a beautiful headspace to practice self-love. As romantic Venus forms a trine with dreamy Neptune in your creative fifth house, you're expressing who you are and what you stand for with a magical ease. Bask in how wonderful it is to be you.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing Healthy, Loving Relationships

You're embracing so many changes this week, Sagittarius. Ultimately, these changes are making you stronger and bringing you closer to your ultimate destiny. However, not everything gets to come with you on this journey, Sagittarius, and certainly not every relationship. Rest assured that the people who are taking on a meaningful presence in your life right now are definitely meant to be there. If you're saying goodbye to a relationship you've probably outgrown, remember that not everything is meant to last forever. For now, embrace the loving and healthy partnerships that remain in your life.