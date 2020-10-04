Not In The Mood To Get Dressed? Here Are 41 Comfy Pieces You'll Be Obsessed With

While there are people out there who will tell you that getting dressed can help with productivity, truth be told, not spending the time to pick out outfits and put on something restricting like a blazer can do just as much to aid your mood. So when you’re ready to hop off the hamster wheel and take it easy, these you'll be obsessed with these comfy pieces for lazy Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, whenever.

Of course, this list has plenty of iterations for everyone’s favorite — yoga pants. But stretchy pants aren’t the be-all and end-all of laid-back style; there’s plenty more where that came from in the form of cloud-like cardigans, T-shirt dresses, and even an adorable jumpsuit or two. What all of these have in common? All of it require minimal effort, but they are versatile enough to not stall your impromptu plans, whether it's a last-minute run to the grocery store, a quick workout, or a Zoom celebration.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect nap dress, a stylish crop top, or a polished pair of sweatpants (yes, they exist!), keep scrolling for some great picks.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Polished Jumpsuit You Can Wear Out & About LAINAB Jumpsuit $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This rayon and spandex jumpsuit is lightweight, stretchy, and polished enough to wear anywhere and everywhere. Dress it up or dress it down, wear it with flats or sandals, the possibilities are endless. What’s more, the elastic waistband allows for a comfy fit, and the hidden pockets are large enough to hold your phone. Available sizes: S - XL

2. A Knee-Length Cardigan That's As Comfy As A Bathrobe Angashion Knit Cadigan $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This knee-length cardigan sweater is equally suitable for lounging around on a lazy Sunday or dinner out. One witty reviewer offered these two cents: “So comfy. It’s just like I’m wearing a bathrobe [...] Get the sweater in every color. You’ll thank me.” Available sizes: S - XL

3. A V-Neck Top That Works For All Seasons IN'VOLAND Plus Size V-Neck $27 | Amazon See On Amazon With batwing sleeves and a crossover wrap styling, this V-neck top is plenty chic for any plans you’ve got for the day. This top is made from a soft cotton knit, so it’s not too clingy, still stretchy, and you can choose from 13 vibrant colors. Available sizes: 16 - 28W

4. This Oversize Turtleneck That Can Double As A Dress Pink Queen Oversize Turtleneck $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversize turtleneck is super soft and cozy. This sweater has fun side pockets, and it can even double as a dress. One reviewer shared: “The material is very soft and hasn’t gotten itchy [...] By the way, the pockets are great! They are big enough to fit my phone.” Available sizes: S - XL

5. This Scoop-Neck Dress That's Basically A Blank Canvas Daily Ritual Scoop Neck Dress $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With its classic design and soft modal-cotton blend, this T-shirt dress makes a great go-to. The subtle design essentially turns it into a blank canvas, so you can dress it up or down. This dress is available in seven great colors, and it’s machine washable. Available sizes: XS - XXL

6. This Lightweight Cardigan That Comes In 20+ Colors POGTMM Long Cardigan $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This long cardigan is soft, comfy, and great for throwing on over pretty much any outfit. Made from polyester, this light cardigan also has a bit of spandex for a little stretch, and it’s available in an assortment of more than 20 awesome colors and prints. Available sizes: 4 - 26

7. This Maxi Dress With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress $46 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of five-star reviews, this flowy maxi dress is a definite favorite on Amazon. This dress features laid-back features like a stretchy waist, and pairs it with stylish touches like a button closure. Moreover, this dress is lightweight and comfy, perfect for days when you can’t even. Plus, it comes in 38 fabulous prints. Available sizes: S - XXL

8. This Knit Midi Dress That's Perfect For Layering Daily Ritual Knit Midi Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon No doubt, the versatile style of this cozy knit midi dress will turn it into your favorite go-to before long. This dress can be styled and layered to your heart’s content, and it’s available in six colors. It’s machine washable to boot. Available sizes: XS - XXL

9. This T-Shirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down BMJL Basic Short Sleeve $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This crewneck T-shirt is made of 100% polyester, and it’s lightweight, breathable, and available in 10 great patterns. “This shirt can easily be dressed up for work with a skirt, pants, and a wedge/heel. It would also be cute with a pair of blue jeans and flats for “casual Friday,” commented one helpful reviewer. Available sizes: S - XXL

10. This Long-Sleeve Dress That Feels Like Pajamas Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This long-sleeve V-neck dress features a flared silhouette that effortlessly goes from day to night. "Loved the fit. This jersey knit feels like comfortable pajamas," one customer raved. The rayon and spandex fabrication drapes beautifully, and the back hem is dropped a tad of style. This dress is machine washable, and you can choose from awesome colors like chocolate brown, deep red, and cypress green. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

11. These Wide-Leg Jeans With Stretch Goodthreads Cropped Wide Leg Jeans $45 | Amazon See On Amazon With classic denim, five-pocket styling, and a wide cropped leg, you’ll undoubtedly be reaching for these jeans every day. The button-fly closure and raw edge round out the list of great style features on these wide-leg jeans, and even better, you can choose from six great washes. Available sizes: 00 - 14

12. These Yoga Pants With A Secret Pocket Core 10 Yoga Pants $39 | Amazon See On Amazon These yoga pants are a perfect choice for working out or lounging. They feature a high waist (with a hidden pocket), and they’re thick enough to not be see-through. Even better, they’re machine washable, and you can choose from several colors and patterns. Available sizes: XS - 3X

13. This Tiered Tank Dress That Might Be The Perfect Nap Dress Daily Ritual Tiered Tank Dress $0 | Amazon See On Amazon This tiered tank dress works perfectly for napping or for errands. "There’s elastic where each tier is attached, facilitates comfort, the dress moves with you very comfortable," one customer wrote. The polyester, viscose, and elastane blend keep this dress looking neat and polished throughout the day, and there are several colors to choose from. Available sizes: XS - XXL

14. This Fuzzy Hoodie Made With Cotton Century Star Fuzzy Hoodie $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A chill in the air will no doubt have you reaching for this fuzzy hoodie time and again. This loose pullover features a 1/4 zip-up collar, two cozy pockets, and it’s available in six great colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

15. This Cult-Favorite Maxi Dress With 13,000+ 5-Star Reviews GRECERELLE Maxi Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 13,000 five-star reviews, this loose-fitting maxi dress is the epitome of laid-back casual but works for more dressed-up events, too. Plus, it comes in a ton of great colors and patterns. One reviewer noted: “Love this dress. Super comfy casual, received a ton of compliments. It’s large, in a good flowy way.” Available sizes: XS - XXL

16. This Chunky Turtleneck That's Not Scratchy At All ANRABESS Turtleneck $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Sweaters can be uncomfortable, but not this chunky sweater with a stylish asymmetric hem. "The material is soft, no tank top is needed but that will keep you warmer in the winter," one customer raved. Although lightweight, this sweater is still plenty warm. Choose from 18 dynamite colors. Available sizes: XS - XL

17. These $13 Leggings With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews No Nonsense Cotton Legging $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These cotton-blend leggings offer plenty of comfort for everyday wear. The smart temp fabric keeps you comfy, and with a hint of spandex, these leggings are sure to retain their shape throughout the day. Choose from nine colors. Available sizes: S - 2X

18. These Culotte Pants That Feel Like Sweats Daily Ritual Culotte Pant $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These comfy knit culottes look like pants but wear like sweats. The drawstring closure ensures a good fit, and these culottes are machine washable. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

19. This Leopard-Print Sweater That's Super Cozy ECOWISH Leopard Print Sweater $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This leopard-print sweater adds a dash of statement to every outfit while keeping you warm and comfortable. With its oversize styling, it’s loose and laid back. Plus, it’s available in several patterns and colors. Available sizes: S - XL

20. This Chic Jumpsuit For A Great All-In-One Look Dressmine Jumpsuit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This chic jumpsuit features spaghetti straps and wide-leg pants making it a no-sweat pick for any day or any event. The elasticized waistband offers a comfortable fit, and side pockets keep all of your essentials at hand. Even better, this jumpsuit is available in a slew of great colors and patterns. Available sizes: S - XL

21. This Comfy T-Shirt Dress In Tons Of Fun Prints POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is an easy answer any day of the week. The swing style can be worn alone or paired with leggings or boots. What’s more, this dress comes in solid colors as well as patterns, from camo to florals. Available sizes: S - 3XL

22. These Leggings With A Stylish Pattern AURIQUE Leggings $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These leggings are a fun update on classic yoga pants, and are made from a lightweight polyester-elastane blend with an elasticized waistband allows for a comfy fit. They are moisture-wicking to keep you comfy while you’re working out, and you can easily toss them in the washing machine. Available sizes: XS - XL

23. This Body-Con Dress With Plenty Of Stretch BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft polyester-cotton blend, this ruched dress has plenty of stretch to keep things comfy. The criss-cross hem offers plenty of interest, and it’s available in a slew of vibrant colors. Available sizes: S - XL

24. This Romper With A Halter Neck You Can Dress Up Or Down MEROKEETY Romper $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With a halter neck and keyhole back, this sharp romper is anything but boring. The elastic waist keeps things comfortable, plus the material is soft and breathable. Choose from solid colors or fun tie-dye-inspired prints. Available sizes: S - XL

25. These Cropped Leggings That Are Extra Soft & Comfy Core 10 Cropped Leggings $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a polyamide-elastane blend, these cropped leggings for working out or lounging are so soft and comfy, it has reviewers raving that they're the "best leggings." These also feature a pocket, are machine washable, and available in 13 colors. Available sizes: XS - 3X

26. This A-Line Dress In 20+ Colors Hotouch A-Line Dress $28 | Amazon See On Amazon With soft, comfortable material and a relaxed fit, this A-line dress works equally well on a lazy Sunday or dinner out. This dress falls at the mid-calf and has elegant pleating down the front. It comes in 28 stunning colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

27. This Loungewear Set You'll Want To Wear On Repeat Saslax Loungewear Set $26 | Amazon See On Amazon "This is the most comfortable loungewear that I own," one shopper raves on Amazon. Made with soft, stretchy fabric, this loungewear set comes with a top and shorts. The shorts feature a drawstring, elasticized waistband for a comfy fit, and it’s available in several colors and patterns. Available sizes: S - XL

28. These Yoga Pants With A Bootcut Flare ODODOS Cropped Bootcut Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These bootcut yoga pants offer up all the comfort of yoga pants, but feature a flare at the calves. The four-way stretch makes it comfy enough for downward facing dog, but they can double as streetwear, too. Plus, you get slant pockets and can choose from 11 colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

29. This Maxi Dress That's Lightweight & Versatile Amazon Essentials Plus Size Maxi Dress $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish maxi dress features short sleeves and a surplice neckline, and is as comfy as it is stylish. Made from viscose fabric, this dress is lightweight and endlessly versatile. Choose from four gorgeous colors and patterns. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

30. This Stylish Update On A Sweatshirt Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This rayon crop top is super soft and is a great alternative to a standard sweatshirt. It’s designed with thumb holes, so it’ll make a great go-to for your next workout, and has earned hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. One reviewer shared: “The material is super soft - it feels like lulu lemon's brushed cotton sweats.” Available sizes: S - XL

31. This Hoodie Dress That's Like Wearing A Blanket GIKING Maxi Hoodie Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This maxi hoodie dress is like a cozy blanket you can wear. The cotton and polyester construction make it soft and breathable, and kangaroo pockets and a hood offer some next-level comfort and warmth. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

32. This Tracksuit Nobody Will Know Is Loungewear VNVNE Knit Tracksuit $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Loungewear never looked so good. Crafted from cozy polyester, this knit tracksuit features a loose pullover top, athletic pants with a drawstring and side pockets, and you can choose from nine vibrant colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

33. This Cropped Hoodie That's Available In 18 Fantastic Colors ZAFUL Cropped Faux Fur Hoodie $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing says lazy Sunday like a cropped faux fur hoodie, so you may want to grab one of these before your next one rolls around. This fur hoodie features a dropped shoulder and a cozy hood. It’s available in 18 fantastic colors from black to wine red. Available sizes: S - XL

34. This Maxi Dress In Show-Stopping Prints Nemidor Plus Size Maxi Dress $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% polyester, this maxi dress is loose-fitting, high on style, and available in more than a dozen versions from tie-dye to florals to stripes to solids. What’s more, this dress features side pockets that has reviewers raving "Omg you need this. Soft but thicker fabric that feels nicer in quality than another similar one I bought." Available sizes: 14 - 26

35. These Camis With Built-In Shelf Bras ATTRACO Cami (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These cotton camis feature a built-in shelf bra, with an elastic band for light support so you might just skip the separate bra for the day. The adjustable straps ensure a customized and comfortable fit, and you can choose from several color combinations. One user commented: “I love these! Excellent value, well made, comfortable, the length is very good.” Available sizes: S - XXL

36. These Drawstring Shorts That Can Double As Sleepwear Tengo Drawstring Shorts $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for shorts that are soft, comfy, and casual, consider these drawstring shorts. These shorts feature an elasticized waist, side pockets, and you can choose from four colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

37. This Oversize Cardigan That's Like "Being Wrapped In A Little Cloud" LookbookStore Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversize cardigan is big on style and big on comfort. "I can wrap up in this so easily and it’s like being wrapped in a little cloud," one customer raved. This hoodie features two big pockets, a cozy hood, and dolman sleeves. Even better, it’s machine washable and available in a ton of colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

38. These Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Work For Any Situation Arolina Palazzo Pants $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These palazzo pants can be dressed up or down while remaining stretchy and super comfy. These pants are thin enough to be light and comfortable, they’re not see-through, and they provide ample coverage to wear around town. These palazzo pants are machine washable and available in several colors and fun patterns. Available sizes: S - 3XL

39. These $10 Cotton Shorts That Are Breathable & Comfy Just My Size Cotton Shorts $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These pull-on cotton jersey shorts couldn't be easier to throw on, and since they're made of 100% cotton, they're so breathable you might just never want to take them off. The wide waistband has a drawstring and spacious front pockets. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

40. This Cropped Hoodie For Working Out Or Lounging LUKYCILD Cropped Hoodie $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a comfy cotton blend, this cropped hoodie comes in three classic colors including black and gray. "It is very lightweight. But I love it! I wear it with my workout clothes," one customer wrote. Available sizes: S - L