Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With These 44 Comfy AF Pieces

A hard truth: Not every stylish piece of clothing on your social media feed is actually wearable. So many of them look great on, but are downright uncomfortable to wear. But, not all hope is lost. There are plenty of trendy pieces that feel as good as they look, if you know what to look for. It's 2020, and some designers are experts at blending style and comfort to create comfy pieces that fashion girls are obsessed with.

There's absolutely no reason to suffer for a cute outfit — from a soft black crop top to a cozy boyfriend cardigan, the pieces gathered here don't sacrifice a bit of comfort for style. So, whether you're looking to round out your basics or trying to find a bright pattern to liven up your day-to-day look, there's so much to love on this list. Below you'll find work-approved jeggings, lightweight dresses, and even some two-piece sets perfect for stepping up your streetwear game.

Enough talk, here are some of the most comfortable and fashionable pieces you can find — bonus, they're all under $50 on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Mini Dress That Feels Like A Nightgown BELONGSCI Flowy V-Neck Mini Dress $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this mini dress stylish for a day spent out and about, but it's actually comfy enough to sleep in. Its loose design and bell sleeves give you plenty of room to breathe, and cute ruffles spaced throughout the skirt add a bit of volume to an otherwise straight silhouette. Even better, the light chiffon fabric ensures you stay cool and comfortable all day long. This dress comes in a bunch of fun colors and styles to choose from. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. These Biker Shorts That Are Super Stretchy Just My Size Plus Size Biker Shorts $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These comfortable biker shorts are made from a cotton and spandex blend, so they feel super soft and have plenty of stretch. They even have an elastic waist that is completely tag-free, and a flat, no-chafe seam so it's virtually impossible to feel uncomfortable in these. Pair them with your favorite top, tunic, or oversized sweatshirt and you're good to go. Available in sizes: 1X - 5X

3. This Printed Dress That's Easily Adjustable Relipop Printed Wrap Dress $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This printed dress is both stylish and easy to wear. It features a short ruffled hem and breezy silhouette so it never feels too constricting. A tie at the natural waist cinches in the dress, and allows you to adjust the fit according to your style and preference. This trendy floral print is perfect for everything from video calls to going out, but if it's not your style this dress also comes in 17 other designs and colors. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. This Casual Jumpsuit That You Can Dress Up succlace Jumpsuit $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This capri jumpsuit is great for both lounging around the house and going out. The loose fit and wide legs allow for plenty of airflow, but if you want a tighter fit, just adjust the tie waist and you're good to go. While this jumpsuit is simple and casual, it's easy to dress up with a statement necklace or a pair of bright earrings. It comes in seven different prints and solid colors. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. These High-Waisted Joggers That Are Basically Pajamas Yidarton High-Waisted Drawstring Joggers $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-waisted joggers are so comfy that you'll pretty much want to live in them. They have an elastic waist with a drawstring, so you can customize the fit to your liking, as well as cuffed elastic ankles. The ridiculously soft cotton blend feels like a dream, and can easily be dressed up as streetwear, or down for a cozy night in. And bonus: They even have pockets so you can take your phone with you. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

6. This Longline Crop Tank That Doubles As A Bra Lemedy Longline Cropped Tank Top $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This longline crop tank pairs great with a classic pair of jeans, or you can throw it on for a workout. It's full-coverage design and attached cups keep everything in place during any activity. If you aren't feeling the pads, you can simply remove them and rock this tank without the cups. The solid color and classic design offer plenty of ways to pair it with everything from sweats to jeans. It even comes in eight different colors so you can snag a few. Available in sizes: Small - Large

7. This Two-Piece Set That's Really Affordable ANRABESS Top and Biker Shorts $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This stylish two-piece outfit comes with a simple T-shirt and a pair of bike shorts, with just enough stretch to be comfortable and not constricting. Pair it with your favorite jacket or jewelry to dress it up, or just wear it around the house to relax. This classic navy set is a reviewer-favorite, but the set also comes in a bunch of color options Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

8. This Loose Knit Tank That's Really Breathable Zecilbo Scoop Knit Tank Top $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This comfy scoop-neck tank has a loose knit design that drapes, making it a great piece to wear both loose or tucked in for a more formal look. And because of the knit design, this tank is really breathable so you never overheat while wearing it. Get it in this classic grey style, or mix it up with the striped or tie-dye prints. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

9. This Waffle-Knit Sweater That Can Be Worn Backwards NSQTBA Pullover Knit $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight waffle-knit sweater comes in a variety of color-block patterns, and features a deep V-neck and a banded waist so it sits comfortably at your hips without riding up. On top of that, this sweater is actually reversible — you can switch it so that the V-neck highlights your upper back instead. Not only does this cozy sweater come in a bunch of color-block styles, but you can also get it in solid colors as well. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

10. This Ruched Dress That's So Comfortable BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $27 | Amazon See on Amazon A body-con dress isn't always comfortable, but this simple ruched dress is made of a soft cotton fabric that reviewers love. The high neck and long sleeves contrast with the more fitted design, making this dress and excellent choice to wear just about anywhere. Plus, it's so simple to style. Just slip it on, grab a pair of shoes, and off you go. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

11. This Tiered Tank Dress That You'll Want To Lounge In Daily Ritual Tiered Tank Dress $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This tiered tank dress is made from a cotton, viscose, and spandex blend, that'll feel soft and stretchy no matter where you wear it. The loose tank design keeps you cool and comfortable, and the tired ruffles gives this dress plenty of shape. Pair it with your favorite flats or sneakers, or keep it barefoot as you hang out at home. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12. This High-Waist Skirt That You Can Pair With Any Top Relipop Flared Skirt $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This flowy skirt is easy to pair with any top and extremely comfortable to wear. It hits at your natural waist and has a soft elastic band and drawcord for a flawless fit. Reviewers love pairing this high-waisted skirt with a cute crop top, but it also looks great with any standard tank or blouse. Plus, it's made from lightweight, breezy fabric so you won't overheat. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

13. These Knit Jeggings That Look Like Dress Pants Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to their true buttoned waistband, these skinny jeggings can easily be dressed up for work or a night out. That said, they're also some of the most comfortable leggings on Amazon, and they're made from a soft poly-blend that has plenty of stretch. They also feature pockets so they look just like your regular formalwear. You can even snag them in a few different colors to wear them every day. Available in sizes: Women's sizes 0-20

14. This Sherpa Jacket That's Like Wearing A Blanket MIROL Sherpa Zip Up Jacket $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This zip-up sherpa coat will keep you warm when the weather turns chilly, thanks to the soft micro-fleece fabric on both the interior and exterior of the jacket. A ribbed hem, cuffs, and collar give this jacket a polished look and ensure a perfect fit. And, even though this is definitely a cozy coat, reviewers say it's lightweight enough that it can be worn during those transitional weeks in between seasons! Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

15. A Stylish Off-The-Shoulder Knit Sweater Tobrief Knit Sweater $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This waffle-knit sweater is made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that's comfortable to wear in most weather. This sweater also has a looser fit that can be worn on or off the shoulder, yet the stretchy collar and wrist cuffs keep it from slipping too much. It comes in a bunch of neutrals and bright colors so you can match your style, or pick up a few. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

16. This Tunic That Doubles As A Dress LIYOHON Long Sleeve Tunic $33 | Amazon See on Amazon There truly isn't a more versatile piece than this extra-long tunic. The boat neck works with just about any coat or jewelry in your closet, and because it's long, you can wear this tunic as a cute, classic dress, pair it with your favorite leggings on cooler days, or even tuck it into a long skirt for instant work wear. This popular tunic comes in in a bunch of neutral and jewel tones. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

17. This Chunky Sweater That's Great For Cozying Up Ferbia Pom Pom Cardigan $37 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't beat this chunky knit cardigan when it comes to cozying up, whether you're hanging out with friends or on your own. This fabric is all softness and no itch, so you can wear a simple tank under it without worrying that it'll irritate your skin. Plus, the slouchy, oversized look works with a great pair of jeans or leggings, and the puffs on the sleeves are a stylish detail. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

18. This Button-Down Dress That You Can Wear As A Blouse AlvaQ Button Down Dress $24 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 3,000 reviews, this classic button-down dress is a best-seller on Amazon. It's made with a bit of spandex, so it has a lightweight, stretchy feel that you've come to associate with all of your most comfortable clothes. It also features oversized buttons and cute, cuffed sleeves, making this an excellent piece to tuck into your favorite pair of high-waist jeans or a skirt. Of course, it's also adorable as a loose-fitting dress, too. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

19. This Halter Top That Has Tons Of Fans Lou Keith Halter Top $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This chic top has a high neckline and thin straps that make it super versatile to wear with any outfit. It also has split at the side seam to create an extra-long front and back that you can tuck into the front of your jeans or shorts for a high-low look. This tank is adorable anyway you style it. It also comes in over 30 colors and patterns, ranging from classic neutrals to a fun snakeskin print. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

20. This T-Shirt Dress That Has Pockets BELAROI T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this T-shirt dress really affordable, but it comes in 17 different colors so you can grab one for every day of the week. It has a shorter silhouette with a slight cinch at the waist to give it shape, as well as a short sleeves and a scoop neck. The highlight of this dress, though, is that it also has functional pockets. Just drop your wallet and your phone inside and you're ready to face the day. Available in sizes: Small - 3X

21. A Knit Boyfriend Cardigan That's Perfect For Layering Traleubie Knit Cardigan $37 | Amazon See on Amazon If you aren't sure what to wear, just throw on this boyfriend cardigan and a pair of leggings and you're good to go. Great for dressing up or down, this cardigan features a chunky knit design and open front so you can pair it with any shirt or blouse. It also comes in a variety of colors, including rich neutrals, so you can truly wear this sweater with anything. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

22. These Cropped Joggers That You Can Wear As Dress Pants Daily Ritual Cropped Jogger $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These cropped joggers are ridiculously comfy, but everyone in your office will think you're wearing actual dress pants. The key is in the fabric. These pants are made from modal, which feels soft and sleek, giving these pants the slight sheen of dress pants. That said, there's no uncomfortable buttons or unforgiving waistbands with these joggers — it's all elastic stretch and an adjustable drawstring. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

23. This Cropped Zip Up That'll Keep You Warm ZAFUL Cropped Quarter Zip $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This cozy cropped pullover is perfect for chilly nights. Even though it features a cropped hem, the elastic under band seals off cold air, and it falls at an excellent height to wear with high-waist jeans. This soft fabric also has a quarter-zip design and high collar so you can zip it all the way up to your chin if you get chilly. While you can't beat the versatility of this cream-colored jacket, it also comes in a bunch of fun patterns. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

24. This Chic Tank That's Great For Layering BLENCOT Button Down Tank $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This stretchy tank top looks great on its own, but you can also pair it with a cute jacket when the weather gets chilly. Its thin straps are completely adjustable, and the deep V-neck and button accents make this a stylish piece to dress up or down. Plus, reviewers confirm that this top is not see-through, making it great to wear with most bras. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

25. This Two-Piece Outfit That Has Rave Reviews BEAGIMEG Halter Top and Shorts Set $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-piece outfit comes with a soft, stretchy high-neck top that's cropped, as well as a pair of matching high-waisted shorts. Both pieces are made with spandex so they fit like a glove and feel like you're wearing nothing at all. And because these pieces are excellent base layers, you can easily wear them alone, layer over them, or dress them up. This set comes in a few different designs, as well as bunch of fun neons and patterns. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

26. This Maxi Dress That's Super Stretchy Daily Ritual Mockneck Maxi Dress $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with both viscose and elastane, this stretchy maxi dress is soft and lightweight, so it's comfy enough to wear anywhere. It features a scoop neck on top and a long skirt with a slit on both sides, so you'll have full range of motion in this full-length dress. And, truly, is there anything easier than slipping on a cute, yet functional, maxi dress before you go out? It's stylish, comfortable, and you can wear it to any occasion. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

27. This Best-Selling Dress That Has Pockets PALINDA Striped Dress with Belt $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This striped pencil dress is a best-seller on Amazon for a reason: It's adorable, yet so comfortable that you don't mind wearing it all day. It's made from a cotton-spandex blend that's soft, yet it still holds its shape no matter how long you wear it. With a cute tie belt, cuffed sleeves, and pockets to store your stuff, it's no wonder over 4,000 Amazon reviewers love this piece. It comes in 25 solid and striped patterns. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

28. This Classic Shift Dress That's So Versatile BISHUIGE Tank Dress $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This tank shift dress is a simple basic that's versatile enough to wear anywhere. While fans love this dress as an everyday basic, tons of Amazon reviewers also agree that it doubles as the perfect swimsuit coverup. This shift dress drapes well and allows for plenty of airflow, great for everyday wear. This classic little black dress can't be beat, but it also comes in bright patterns if you'd like to spice up your wardrobe. Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

29. This Actually Comfortable Body-Con Dress LAGSHIAN Midi Bodycon Dress $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This form-fitting dress has over 8,000 Amazon reviews because it looks and feels amazing on. It's made with has a high spandex count so that it stretches with your body to fit like a glove. Plus, even though the fabric is flexible, it still doesn't show your undergarments, leaving you with a totally seamless look. Best of all, you can choose between 44 (not a typo!) different colors and styles. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

30. This Sleeveless Shirt That Makes An Excellent Base Layer Daily Ritual Mockneck Shirt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you wear it as a base layer or on its own, this mock-neck tank is a great addition to any wardrobe. It's made from viscose and elastane, which gives it both its stretch and softness. It also features a straight hem that's easy to tuck in, as well as arm holes that sit close to your skin without any gap so your bra won't show through. Get it in a range of neutrals to build out the basics in your wardrobe. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

31. This Affordable Jersey Dress That You Can Wear With Sneakers Daily Ritual V-Neck T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this jersey dress super affordable, but you can easily style it with a pair of sneakers for comfort head to toe. It features a T-shirt design that hits just above your knees, and comes in solid colors that you can dress up with jewelry, or just wear out without any accessories at all. In fact, this dress is so casual that it's the perfect piece to wear while you're hanging out at home. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

32. This Extra-Long Tunic That Has A Ruffled Hem Urban CoCo Pleated Tunic $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This pleated tunic is a game-changer when you need to dress up but you want to be cozy. The pleated edge and ruffled hem really dress up this simple tunic. Just style it with a pair of skinny pants and plants and you're instantly ready for work, brunch, or wherever your day takes you. You'll have your pick of 16 different shades, ranging from the neutral gray above to a bright magenta. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

33. This Sweater Tunic That Has A Ton Of 5-Star Ratings Daily Ritual Split Hem Tunic $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Over a thousand Amazon reviewers can't be wrong about this classic sweater tunic. A relaxed, split hem on the bottom gives you shape without feeling too constricting. This tunic is also a bit shorter so the hem falls mid-thigh, perfect for pairing with anything — skirts, jeans, and all types of pants are on the table. From black to muted red to this heather gray, this tunic comes in six classic colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

34. This Pencil Skirt That Has An Elastic Waist TheMogan Midi Pencil Skirt $11 | Amazon See on Amazon While most pencil skirts can feel tight and uncomfortable, this midi skirt blends style and comfort flawlessly. It's made from cotton and elastane and features a super stretchy band so you literally just pull it on and you're all good — no buttons, zippers, or closures. Plus, it comes in a whopping 38 different colors, so you can find one to go with every outfit, or every day of the work week. Available in sizes: Juniors Small - XXX-Large

35. This Maxi Skirt That's An Everyday Staple Meraki Ribbed Maxi Skirt $25 | Amazon See on Amazon For a piece you can wear with anything, this maxi skirt is a must-have in your closet. It features a long split hem at the side so you'll have plenty of range of motion, as well as a stretchy elastic waistband. It's also made from a modal fabric that won't wrinkle up no matter how long you sit in this skirt. Pair it with a blouse for work or a T-shirt for brunch; either way this skirt is a hit. Available in sizes: Women's sizes 0-18

36. This Jumpsuit That's Comfy Enough To Sleep In LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This comfortable jumpsuit is made from a lightweight fabric blend that has plenty of spandex, and the wide legs and top of this jumpsuit offer a relaxed fit. It comes in 17 different colors and patterns, including fun florals and classic jewel tones. And if you want to dress it up, just cinch the drawstring around the waist, pop on your favorite statement jewelry, and you're ready to go. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

37. This Soft Crop Top That Can Be Styled So Many Ways SweatyRocks Scoop Neck Crop Top $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This basic crop top needs a place in everyone's wardrobe. It's made from rayon and spandex to give it plenty of flexibility, yet it won't get all loose at the hem the longer you wear it. It also features a classic scoop neck, so it's easy to pair with pretty much any necklace. Whether you wear it under overalls, with high-waisted jeans, or even as a pajama top, this crop top is a must. This crop top comes in 28 colors, and for such an affordable price, you can pick up a few to add to your wardrobe. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

38. This Cold-Shoulder Top That Has Thousands Of Fans Allegrace Plus Size Cold Shoulder Top $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This open-shoulder top is made from silky soft cotton, and has a loose fit that makes it so comfortable to wear. The strategically-cut open shoulders and deep V-neck are a stylish touch, and ensure that you'll never overheat in this top. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this top and given it a 4.3-star rating. This top comes in a bunch of neutrals great for any outfit, as well as some bright tie-dye prints that make for a fun pop of color. Available in sizes: 1X-4X

39. These Joggers Perfect For Running Errands ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Joggers $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget your old, worn-out pajamas — these stretchy joggers are a flawless blend of comfort and functionality. They offer a high-waisted fit thanks to their 1.5-inch elastic band, and even have a drawstring so you can make adjustments. While these pants are perfect for all-day lounging, they're so cute and stylish that you can wear them out with your favorite T-shirt and jacket. Available in sizes: 1X-4X

40. This Off-The-Shoulder Shirt That's Seamless Allegra K Off Shoulder Top $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers rave over how easy it is to style this off-the-shoulder shirt. The fabric is thin and stretchy, which is comfortable and makes it easy to tuck this top into high-waisted jeans or a midi skirt. And, since you can pick between 17 styles, you'll be able to find the perfect one for you. One reviewer writes, "My new favorite top! I wear it with everything... casual, formal and in between." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

41. These Crop Jeans That Won't Lose Their Shape Goodthreads Wide Leg Cropped Jeans $45 | Amazon See on Amazon The best part about these cropped button fly jeans is that they have just the right amount of elastane blended into the fabric. That gives them more flexibility than stiff, structured jeans that can feel uncomfortable to wear. The wide-leg design makes these the perfect jeans to lounge in. They also have a middle-of-the-road, 25-inch inseam and a button closure, as well as a chic raw hemline. This dark-wash jean is a great pick, but you can also get it in a few different blue shades, if light-wash jeans are more to your taste. Available in sizes: Women's sizes 24-32

42. This Breezy Dress That Comes In A Bunch Of Floral Prints Goodthreads Smock-Back Midi Dress $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you dress it up or down, this lightweight dress is sure to look stunning. It features a close-fit top with a straight cut and thin straps. It also has smocking across the back bodice for a comfortable fit. The skirt is loose and relaxed, making this dress perfect for everything from brunches to baby showers. This dress comes in tons of fun patterns you can choose from. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

43. This Peasant Dress That's Made From Lightweight Linen Goodthreads Peasant Dress $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to get hot easily, this peasant dress is a game-changer. For one, it's made from lightweight linen, so it doesn't feel heavy against your skin. It also features a relaxed fit and open ruffled sleeves to offer plenty of airflow. That said, the tiered ruffles and deep V-neck still offer plenty of shape to this dress, making it both cute and breezy. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large