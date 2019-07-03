Since her birth, North West has taken her rightful place as my favorite Kardashian and that's because of her many talents at such a young age. Her latest hobby (which is sure to become part of her multi-hyphenated career if grand-momager Kris Jenner has anything to do with it) is photography. At the age of six, North West is already in the early stages of becoming a top-tier Instagram photographer. North West's photos of Kim Kardashian, Olivia Pierson, and Natalie Halcro are like, really good. Really, really good. I'm impressed.

West captured not one, but two photos of her mom, Kim Kardashian West, and her friends. In the first photo, captioned "by North West," the trio pose on what looks like a wooden bench. The photo is surprisingly straight. Do you think West is team tripod or free-hand? Regardless, the balance is impeccable. I'm also amazed at the fact that no one — nobody, not a single soul — is weirdly cut off like when you ask an adult stranger on the street to take your photo. There's ample room both above and below Kardashian, Pierson, and Halcro to make for a perfect Instagrammable image. Bra-vah, North! In the second photo, all three women are posing on the floor and West yet again knocks it out of the park. No one, nobody, not a single soul is cut off. The snap is a total winner.

However, West may need to hire a photo retoucher as the editing of the photo has caused quite a stir among fans in the comments section. One user asked, "Did North also facetune this?" while another said, "What filter is this? The sims 4?" In all honesty, I don't think West edited the photo, but I wouldn't put it past the tech savvy 6-year-old. Also, if the ladies want FaceTune, they want FaceTune. Let 'em live.

In May 2019, Kardashian posted a video she said was "directed and choreographed by North" while she was on maternity leave. Huge, I know. The visual accompanied by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" starts with Kardashian strumming a very tiny guitar (or ukelele). It's followed by a Western-style intro graphic before West takes center stage. She's dressed in the most adorable Western-themed outfit, including cow print pants. I have a feeling she also was in charge of wardrobe and she totally crushed it. Go North!

West is no stranger to the 'Gram, though. In July 2018, West captured a promotional photo for her mom's Kimoji fragrances on Instagram. The photo was captioned, "Kimoji Fragrances almost sold out! Shop now at kkwfragrance.com Thanks North for being the best photographer and coming through when mommy needs a good promo post! #TeamWork."

Again, another great shot. I feel like I should've seen this sort of talent coming. She is the daughter of two fashion visionaries. Her father, Kanye West (have you heard of him?) is also quite the artist with an impressive and decorated music catalog. West was always destined for artistic greatness. I know she is only six, but I can't wait to see what sort of career this could lead to for her!