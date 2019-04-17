It's Wednesday, AKA hump day, which means you're probably feeling those mid-week blues. Slap a smile on that face of yours because Nordstrom's spring 2019 sale is officially here and it's the perfect excuse to go on a bit of a shopping spree tonight. Your wardrobe is probably in need of a seasonal refresh (let's pretend even if it's not) and the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off on literally thousands of its products, so why not indulge and punctuate your week with a high note?

From now until April 22, you can shop brands like Topshop, Madewell, Cult Gaia, BP, Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, and many more at seriously discounted rates by visiting nordstrom.com. And it's not just winter and fall offerings that are on sale, either. From summery floral dresses and pastel faux fur coats to season-less booties and jewelry, whatever your heart desires can likely be found within the sale. Stock up on some exciting new pieces to pull out when it does get cold and add a few standouts to your warm weather wardrobe too. With 163 pages of product to dig through it's definitely a daunting task, so to help you out scroll through a small curation of offerings below.

Spot On

FREE PEOPLE Lunch Date Halter Top $60 Nordstrom Buy Now

Your dream summer top just became a reality with this sweet polka dotted halter. Featuring a ruffled lace hem and deep V neckline, it's perfect for dinner parties, date nights, or dressed-down weddings.

Cherry Bomb

Reformation Kelli Smocked Bodice Fit & Flare Minidress $131 Nordstrom Buy Now

At $131, this Reformation dress is a steal! The fact that it features a trendy square neckline and gauzy billowed sleeves makes it all the more of a must-have.

Here Come The Sunnies

Tory Burch Classic Stacked 51mm Sunglasses $77.50 Nordstrom Buy Now

If you've always wanted a pair of super nice shades but were afraid to make the investment because you tend to lose your sunnies, this is the perfect chance for you to snag a pair at half the price. These Tory Burch specs should be the ones you pick.

Wild Streak

Vagabond Mya Side Stripe Bootie $112 Nordstrom Buy Now

Pair these booties with the above red dress and you've got yourself one fire look.

Denim Daze

Paige Vintage Noella High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $112.50 Nordstrom Buy Now

Paige Denim is notorious for their fit and quality, so grab a pair at half price while you can and experience their greatness for yourself.

Feeling Loopy

Cult Gaia Kennedy Hoop Earrings $62 Nordstrom Buy Now

Tortoise hoops are having a moment right now so you might as well buy your pair from a buzzy brand that makes quality accessories. These will go with anything and add an unexpected punch of pattern.

I'm Frilled

Band of Gypsies Marseille Button Front Maxi Skirt $53.40 Nordstrom Buy Now

Yes, this skirt would've been perfect for Coachella, but it's also ideal for pretty much any other event involving frolicking that you've got coming up.

Snake Attack

Jeffrey Campbell Final Bootie $135 Nordstrom Buy Now

Fierceness as depicted in boot form.

Animal Instinct

Topshop Leopard Panel Mom Jeans $40 Nordstrom Buy Now

If you feel like cheetah print has been completely exhausted but you still have a soft spot for it, these pants bring it back to life thanks to their split personality.

Fresh Pick

ASTR Dolman Sleeve Button Down Midi Dress $4,140 Nordstrom Buy Now

This floral dress boasts a decidedly vintage feel to it thanks to its cut and muted floral print.

Mad For Plaid

Halogen Plaid Coat $79.50 Nordstrom Buy Now

Just imagine how stoked your future self will be to pull this out from storage when fall rolls around and wear it for the very first time.