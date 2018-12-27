If you thought your shopping was done for the year, think again. While holiday gift buying is undoubtedly exhausting, hopefully you've still got some energy left in you because Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale 2018 is here and it's so, so good. If you're not sure what to do with that cash you might have received as a present or as a year-end bonus, might I suggest purchasing an incredible new coat or bag at up to half off? 'Tis (still) the season to treat yourself, especially when you can get a great deal doing it.

From Dec. 26 until Jan. 2, Nordstrom will be offering up to 50 percent off on a huge selection of products from some of your favorite brands. Topshop, Madewell, Stuart Weitzman, BP, Sam Edelman, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Reformation, Sandy Liang, and many more are all included, proving this isn't just a let's-get-rid-of-poor-selling-stock kind of sale. From leather totes and suede booties to plush coats and the coziest of sweaters, the sale's got everything you'll need to wrap out the rest of winter in style as well as get ready for spring. Shop some of the best items below and check out the full discounted lineup here.

Spotty Service

Leave it to Topshop to create the faux fur of my dreams. It boasts an oversized leopard print, boxy shape, bucket pockets, and a cozy collar. What more could you want in your outerwear?

Gold Standard

Gold hoops 2.0.

Back At The Ranch

Cowboy-inspired boots were one of the hugest footwear trends of 2018 and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. This pair incorporates the pointed toe and tapered heel of the Western style but adds in some modern design elements to bring it into the 21 century.

Mad For Plaid

Because everyone needs a little plaid in their life. This dress can be worn in any season (it looks great with and without tights) and boasts a cool knot design detail.

Blue Jean Baby

You can never have enough jeans, especially when they're as good as these.

Grape Expectations

The prettiest lilac coat you ever did see! Pastels are trending for this winter and they're perennially perfect for spring.

Hello, Sunshine

A sweater that will brighten up even the coldest and grayest of winter days. I especially love it for its balloon sleeves and cable knit details.

Slit Decision

This midi dress is so much fun and it's another style you can wear year-round, depending on how you style it. While the top boasts a sleek spaghetti strap design, the hemline features 360-degree slits. Imagine dancing in this dress—mhm, it would rule.

Totes!

I only realized the power of a durable and sleek tote this year and I will never not own one ever again. This one by Madewell is made of a rich oxblood leather and features a handy outer pocket. It's perfect for your laptop, your morning read, your overnight kit, and more.