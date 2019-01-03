It's been a minute since we've seen breakout Netflix star Noah Centineo play anyone's love interest, and TBH I'm kinda going through withdrawal. I mean, sure, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and To All the Boys I've Loved Before are still both currently streaming on Netflix. But when are we gonna get to see the regulation hottie roll up in something new? I mean, the actor's been legit MIA from the small screen lately, unless you count his blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which I totally don't. Sigh. At least we now have Noah Centineo's first kiss story. Like his real-life first kiss story. And even though it's awkward as hell, it's totally relatable and I'm so here for it — at least until the sequel To All the Boys I've Loved Before comes out.

Which, in case you missed it, is totally a thing that's happening so get hype. More on that in a sec though, because we need to discuss that first kiss.

In an interview for the February 2019 issue of W magazine, Centineo revealed his first-ever smooch went down in a hotel in Century City, near Los Angeles.

"I was staying there during pilot season, and there was a dance convention," he explained. "I saw this girl named Mackenzie, and I asked her if she wanted to go to a movie with me. She said yes. It was Cowboys & Aliens, with Daniel Craig."

Cowboys & Aliens came out in 2011, FYI. So this all went down when Centineo was a wee little 15-year-old.

He continued, "So the movie ends, we get up, leave the theater, and we're holding hands. I walk her to her hotel room and say, 'Goodnight kiss?' And we pecked. It was less than a millisecond. She closed the door, and that was that. I gave her my number, but I never saw her again. It was probably a terrible peck."

OK, two things. 1) There's no way that the dude who played Peter Kavinsky is a bad kisser. Case in point:

And 2) He said there was a dance convention, so does that mean he busted out some of those dance moves we saw in that inexplicable video of him lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's "Boyfriend?"

I really hope not, actually.

Anyway, Netflix ended 2018 with the announcement that the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel we've all been dreaming of is actually a go, and that both Centineo and Lana Condor will return.

But did you hear that? John Ambrose, another guy from Lara Jean's past (y'know, from Model U.N.) who turned up in the credits sequence of the first movie with one of LJ's wayward love letters in his hand, will also be making his real debut.

Interesting development, right? So what does this mean for Kavinsky's relationship with Condor's character Lara Jean? Your guess is as good as mine, but it turns out that Centineo is totally down with a little friendly competition — especially if it goes viral.

"I want people to get behind John," he revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "I want people to get behind all the characters. I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]. I love that."

Woah, woah, woah, woah... same.