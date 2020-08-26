Nikki & Brie Bella's Babies' Names Are So Different From Each Other

Nikki and Brie Bella literally do everything together. From their career in the WWE to welcoming baby boys with their respective significant others just days apart, the sisters truly have a bond like no other. Even though the twins share a lot in common, Nikki and Brie Bella's babies' names are extremely different from each other.

Nikki and Brie announced the names of their newborns on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and fans are so excited for them both. Bella, who gave birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1, detailed the inspiration behind the name of their son in a sweet post.

"Buddy Dessert Danielson," she wrote. "Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people."

Brie added that she'll be sharing more photos of Buddy soon, and noted: "This pregnancy started unexpectedly and ended the same way too with @thenikkibella."

Nikki, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, shared her baby boy's name alongside an adorable photo of him resting on her chest.

"Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev," she wrote, adding his birth stats. "7/31/2020 💙 7 lbs 3 oz 💙 19 3/4 in."

Of course, the announcements were also part of the Bella twin's joint People magazine cover, in which their baby boys are front-and-center with the doting moms. Bella explained their meaningful decision to do a photoshoot so soon after giving birth, writing:

Feel so grateful and honored to grace the cover of @people magazine with @thebriebella and our Bella Boys. It was so important for us to showcase the real and raw side of postpartum. Brie and I here are less than two weeks postpartum. Most wouldn’t do photo shoots but we wanted to embrace the beauty of being new moms. The lack of sleep (literally have welts under my eyes from not sleeping lol), the glow, the weight gain, the excitement, the overall beauty of postpartum and motherhood! And just so grateful People let us showcase that!

Matteo and Buddy are as cute as can be, and there's no doubt their moms will raise them to be just as close as they are.