John Cena and Nikki Bella have been through it. First, the WWE star proposed on live TV. Then Bella called off the nuptials because Cena reportedly didn't want kids. Then Cena changed his mind and said he would have kids. A whole bunch of other stuff happened in between, but the bottom line is that the couple officially called it quits last year, which was a total bummer. The two wrestlers are still in touch, though, since it turns out Bella has been looping the Blockers star in on her post-breakup dating life. Nikki Bella's comments about calling John Cena after every date she goes out on are pretty surprising, unless telling your ex about your current dating life is a thing I didn't know about?

The whole thing seems hella awkward to me. But to each his or her own right? Because while Bella seems to be having a good time living the single life on the current season of Total Bellas, she recently revealed to People Now that she debriefs Cena after every date.

"Oh yeah, I let him know everything," she said. "He's known every date I've been on."

Say what?

"I have so much respect for him," she continued. "This his breakup wasn't bad, it didn't end bad, we didn't do bad things to each other. He's still close with my family. Anything I've done I've let him know, because I just don't want him to ever be hurt by it or shocked by it. And I know that's something I don't have to do but that's just who I am."

Is Bella's way of thinking kind of unconventional? Sure. But I actually love how much she still cares about Cena, you know? Like, if a breakup could ever be considered #goals, I guess this one would be it. Plus, I'm still hoping these two eventually find their way back to each other, so there's that.

Meanwhile, since the split, Bella has been linked to Peter Kraus, who was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. And she's reportedly currently dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Elite Daily reached out to Bella's team for confirmation of the relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with E! Daily Pop, Bella copped to going on a few dates with Chigvintsev, but implied that she's still playing the field.

"I'm really enjoying single life and kind of playing in my Crayola box of 'What flavor or kind of look do I want tonight?'" she explained. "I'm on my way to taste all the flavors, I can assure you that."

So are these the kind of details that Bella shares with Cena? And more importantly, are these the kind of details Cena actually wants to hear?

"John's never been a jealous man," she explained to People. "That's one bone he doesn't have."

Good for him, you know? Just don't expect him to return the favor and fill Bella in on his own love life.

"I have the jealous bone," she explained.

Now, that I can relate to. Enjoy all those crayons and keep doing you, girl!