If you're browsing for a brow product that's low-key gonna save your life, well, so is beauty influencer Nikita Dragun... kind of. Dragun's Benefit Cosmetics campaign highlights the brand's Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel and Precisely, My Brow Pencil in the form of a rom-com-inspired video series, Love Archually. The series is made up of two videos: one loosely inspired by How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, highlighting the brow gel, and the other centered around a woman who starts out looking for love and but ends up finding the perfect brow, thanks to the brow pencil. The Love Archually campaign videos debuted on YouTube on Friday, Dec. 7, and Nikita will also be pictured on Benefit fixtures in Sephora stores nationwide.

The two brow products are what some may refer to as "oldies but goodies," and they're so good, they're being reintroduced with one of the beauty industry's most influential faces. Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel ($24, Sephora) easily gives brows a long-lasting, waterproof tint and is available in eight shades, while Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($24, Sephora) is a two-sided tool that comes in 12 shades and features a fine-point brow pencil on one side and a spoolie on the other.

Benefit Cosmetics on YouTube

In addition to gaining popularity from her unbelievably good makeup tutorials, Nikita, an inspiring trans woman, also began documenting her transition journey on her YouTube channel (which now boasts 3 million subscribers) back in 2015. However, Nikita told Bustle the thing she truly loves about her Benefit campaign is that it's not focused on her trans identity. "The center of the actual campaign wasn’t even my trans identity," she said. "I do love the fact that it’s not really exploitative in any way. It’s just about the brows and me trying to find love, which is just my daily life: brows and boys." Same, girl.

Benefit Cosmetics on YouTube

Despite just being released today, both videos have already generated over 100,000 views each, and Benefit fans are going absolutely wild in the comments of the brand's Instagram post. Fellow beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials commented, "I AM SCREAMINGGGGG 😍😍😍," summing up pretty much everyone's thoughts. With the 2020 Oscars airing in just a couple days, here's hoping Nikita receives an honorary award for a stellar performance.