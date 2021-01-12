Grab a box of tissues and wrap yourself in your most comforting blankie because Nicola Peltz's 26th birthday gift from Brooklyn Beckham is a tear-jerker. In honor of his bride-to-be's special day, Brooklyn got the name of her late grandmother, "Gina," tattooed on his arm. Nicola posted a picture of her fiancé's new ink to her Instagram stories on Jan. 11 and paired it with the caption "best birthday gift." She appropriately topped the caption off with a teary-eyed emoji.

Brooklyn's gift was especially sentimental considering the fact that Nicola's grandmother actually passed away on Nicola's birthday last year, Jan. 9, 2020.

On Jan. 9, 2021, Nicola posted a tribute to her late grandmother to her Instagram grid. "I cant believe it’s been a year since you left earth," she wrote alongside two incredibly sweet pictures of her grandmother, both featuring her posing with roses. "I will forever miss you and I wish so badly you could come visit me. I still don’t understand why you left on my birthday and I hope I can understand one day. Today will always be for you. Every time I see a rose I know you’re here with me."

Beckham commented on her post, "Beautiful heart, beauty soul, beautiful person ❤️❤️❤️."

Gina passed away just a few months before her granddaughter announced she was engaged to Beckham on July 11, 2020. "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world," Peltz wrote at the time, alongside a picture of herself and Beckham kissing in a field. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

In addition to the tattoo tribute to her grandmother, Beckham honored Peltz on her birthday by posting a montage video featuring pictures of them throughout their relationship alongside this wonderfully sappy caption:

Happy birthday baby x I can not tell you how much I love you ❤️ you make me a better man and the happiest man in the world x I am so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and create so many memories. I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you baby ❤️❤️

OK, wrapping this up so I can take a minute to properly wipe my tears away.