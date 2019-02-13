Nick Viall's Valentines Day Advice For Singles Is Exactly What You Need To Hear — EXCLUSIVE

Nick Viall is no stranger to the single life. After appearing on a slew of Bachelor franchise reality shows, Viall went on to star in his own season of The Bachelor, where he got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. They announced their split five months later. But even though Viall’s been through relationship ups and downs, he still remains optimistic, and has used his experience in and out of love to form some really smart opinions on relationships, dating, and of course, being single. In fact, Nick Viall’s Valentine’s Day advice for singles might be just what you need if you find yourself sans romantic partner this V-Day.

It’s important to remember that Valentine’s Day does not have to be all for and about people in exclusive relationships. It’s about embracing the love in your life no matter what it looks like, so if you’re single on Valentines Day… do not fret! It’s really NBD. “Valentine’s Day is just a day,” Viall exclusively tells Elite Daily. “If you’re lucky enough to have someone, that’s great, but it’s certainly not a day where, if you don’t have someone, you have to feel down about it or stressed about it.”

Valentine’s Day is fun, sure, but it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the love if you’re of the mentality that it’s a holiday that only celebrates monogamy and romantic love. Shifting your mindset is so important. “You have a lot of life in front of you,” Viall continued. “Focus on school, on your friends. You’ll always have the opportunity to meet someone.” Basically, Viall just wants you to embrace the now. “Eventually, some of your friends will get married or have kids and life will be different, and you’ll want to go back and wish you had more opportunity to live in the moment.”

This isn’t the first time Viall’s given relationship advice. The 38-year-old regularly answers questions about love from his Instagram followers on his Stories, and his profile features a Highlight reel aptly named “Questions With Nick.” Naturally, it would make sense that he would partner with Mr. Peanut and Dr. Ruth (a legendary sex therapist from the ‘80s and ‘90s) to bring back her relationship hotline. After being first runner-up on both Andi Dorfman and then Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette, and then breaking up with Jen Saviano through tears on the Season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Viall got engaged to Grimaldi. It didn’t work out, but that doesn’t mean that Viall didn’t learn something from his experiences.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff,” he says. “It sounds generic and I know people say that a lot but, especially when it comes to dating, I think we have a tendency to — obviously because feelings are involved — get really upset. But there’s always tomorrow, and often in the moment, whatever it is we’re feeling usually isn’t as bad as it might feel in the moment.”

Solid advice — not just for people in relationships, but for tackling Valentine's Day if you're single, too. Don’t sweat it. There’s always tomorrow.