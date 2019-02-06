Long before our girl Rachel Lindsay was The Bachelorette, she was a contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor that aired in 2017. But, back in the day, how did Rachel Lindsay feel about her breakup with Nick Viall? Well, today (Feb. 6, 2019), the two sat down on his podcast, The Viall Files, to hash out why things didn't work out between them. And, yes, it was as juicy as it sounds.

For those of you who may have missed the season, Lindsay was eliminated from his season on week nine. That left Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi as his two finalists. Viall ultimately proposed to Grimaldi (they're broken up now).

Lindsay, on the other hand, went onto star as the Bachelorette for the show's 13th season where she got engaged her to her now-fiancé Bryan Abasolo.

In her interview with Viall, Lindsay thought back to a never-before-discussed moment in the fourth week of his season that took place during a trip to Wisconsin.

"I had been drinking. I was so upset that day," she recalled. "I have never told this story."

She continued by saying that they actually had a "horrible" day on the midwestern farm and, to make matters worse, Lindsay noticed Viall having a "secret moment" with Grimaldi.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viall also remembered the day and he went so far as to defend his ex-fiancé by saying it was actually the producers who instructed her to find him for the "secret moment."

Lindsay said this stung because it confirmed what she had already suspected: Grimaldi had Viall in the bag. "So, I was like, 'Why are we even here?'" she said. Lindsay also admits on the podcast that she tried to quit the show three separate times.

After she spotted the moment, Lindsay retreated to the bathroom where Viall (after being tipped off by a producer) found her sobbing. "It was the most embarrassing moment," she remembered.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lindsay first realized Grimaldi was going to win over Viall's heart during the second week of his season, when she spotted a book her fellow contestant planned on showing Viall. The book just so happened to be a book that Grimaldi, a special education teacher, used to teach her children. "This b*tch is gonna win," Lindsay recalled thinking when she saw the book.

That being said, knowing he loved Grimaldi from the start wound up being a weird sort of blessing for Lindsay. "I never felt like you led me on," Lindsay assured him on the podcast. Later in the show, She continues by saying "We never had a ring conversation. We never talked about the future. We just had a good time."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she admits on the podcast that she originally thought she'd "at least" come in second, Lindsay was so well aware of her standing with Viall that she knew she exactly when she was going to get eliminated. So much so that she remembers hugging the crew goodbye before the rose ceremony.

"It's been real fun. This is it for me tonight," she recalls telling the camera and sound people. "I remember. I was like, 'It's not me.'"

That being said, Viall still admits he felt something with Lindsay.

"I had a real connection with you. I had a real connection with Raven," Viall told her on the podcast. "I really liked a lot of things about you guys and there was a lot of attributes that both of you had that—I would really like this in my relationship."

Listen to their full conversation here.