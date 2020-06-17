Nick Viall's Response To Body-Shamers Telling Him To Gain Weight Is On Point

Nick Viall knew what to expect on Monday, June 15, when ABC re-aired Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette where he proposed and got shot down. Viall didn't attempt to hide from his past, but instead, he opted to embrace his current reality in the form of a shirtless mirror selfie in which he looked confident AF. While many fans flocked to his photo to give it a "like," some had a lot of negative things to say. Nick Viall's response to body-shamers telling him to gain weight is so on point.

Before Bristowe's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! played out on Monday night, Viall snapped a pic and captioned it: "Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight."

The post was seemingly to show his followers how years after he was shot down by Bristowe, he's doing just fine on his own. Instead, commenters flooded Viall's photo telling him to "eat a burger" to poke fun at him being thin.

Viall took the high road and kept his photo up, letting followers say whatever they pleased. But, hours later he revealed that he was bothered by the backlash.

"Dear internet. I never thought you would make me self conscious about my body," Viall wrote alongside a second shirtless selfie. "Yet I woke up to hundreds of comments on my last post about my weight, eating habits, and mental health all from posting a post workout pic where I looked particularly lean."

Viall went on to note that he's "never lacked confidence about" his body but "if the internet can get to me it can get to anyone," so he wanted to raise awareness about the hurt cyber bullying can cause.

"Im just saying, be-careful with your words before you give your feedback on peoples physical, emotional, or mental health," Viall added. "I don’t want to even admit that the comments made me feel self-conscious, but I assume many of you would think I can’t be bothered. So I’m here to say it did."

After sharing that he runs 4 miles a day, feels like he's "in the best shape" of his life, and eats a lot of pasta, ice cream, and bacon, Viall circled back to people's criticism.

"The point is, the next time you want to criticize someone based on a bad angle, just be careful," he wrote. "A pic doest tell people’s story. You could be stripping down months of work and process someone has made on their own self improvement."

Viall concluded his positive message with a joke, saying he'll be OK and that he's "pretty sure" he still looks "fantastic naked."

Demi Lovato praised Viall for sharing his story, commenting: "This is awesome and powerful. Thanks for sharing this."