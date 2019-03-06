Nick Viall's Halo Top Commercial Will Make Bachelor Nation Scream For Ice Cream

The women of Season 23 of The Bachelor are telling all, but they're not the only Bachelor alums with something to say about love. Nick Viall – who went on the search for love on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and two seasons of The Bachelorette – has had enough experience with relationships that he's basically an expert at this point. In fact, he's sharing a bit of his wisdom in a new commercial that's a sweet treat for Bachelor Nation. Nick Viall's Halo Top commercial shows why after all the heartbreak he's been through, he deserves a little ice cream.

Nick's commercial is part of a new series of promos for Halo Top that feature a cynical ice cream man teaching eager children that adults are really the ones who need ice cream more than anyone. The various commercials show adults in a number of stressful scenarios, from paying mortgages to striving for promotions at jobs they don't even like. But, they always get the reward of Halo Top ice cream at the end.

In Nick's commercial, as a grade school romance blossoms, the harsh ice cream man tells them love is an illusion. Then, Nick walks into pick up his Halo Top, and he tells the kids love is always worth it in the end. "Really?" they ask him, and he fires back, "Not even close." The kids ask the ice cream man if Nick is doing okay, and honestly I'm a little worried about him too, based on the commercial. But, the ice cream man points out that no adults are ever really okay anyway. Well, at least there's Halo Top to help get Nick and all the adults out there through the pain of love.

Halo Top Creamery on YouTube

