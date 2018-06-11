Things are heating up between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The two stars, who only recently started dating, are apparently taking the next step in their relationship. How? Well, over the weekend, Jonas introduced Chopra to his family and it’s all anyone can talk about right now. This past Saturday, June 9, Nick Jonas took Priyanka Chopra to a family wedding, which only adds to the growing speculation that they’re getting serious about romance.

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, were spotted at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Friday, June 8. And then, on Saturday, June 9, the two reportedly headed out to Atlantic City in New Jersey to attend the wedding. Jonas’ cousin Rachel Tamburelli was the bride-to-be on Saturday. I’m sure she was stoked to have Jonas and Chopra there on her special day!

According to a report from TMZ, Chopra wore a gold dress to the wedding, while Jonas was done up in a dark suit and white sneakers. As expected, the couple looked amazing and chic. Perfect for such a special occasion!

The Daily Mail also published photos of Jonas and Chopra as they attended the wedding.

The couple’s joint appearance at Tamburelli’s wedding is just the next step in the relationship. The two have reportedly been dating for just a short time. And it was only three weeks ago, on May 29, that sources close to Jonas and Chopra confirmed that they were dating to Us Weekly.

At the time, the relationship was described as being “new”:

They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.

In a separate report from People magazine, another source said Jonas and Chopra had been hanging out for a while:

They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time.

Prior to Us Weekly’s sources confirming the relationship, Jonas and Chopra attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that they were clearly together, but not making it obvious:

They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA … The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending.

Obviously, the relationship is going a bit further than initially anticipated by these sources. That Jonas has taken Chopra to a family wedding is a big deal. So, maybe they’re a lot more serious than they initially let on.

Which isn’t surprising, to be honest.

After all, Jonas and Chopra were first linked to each other all the way back in 2017 when they attended the Met Gala together. It was an unexpected appearance, but according to Chopra, she and Jonas had already known each other prior to that event.

Just after the 2017 Met Gala, Chopra talked to Jimmy Kimmel about her date with Jonas. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, we were on the same table. I mean, we know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ So, it just ended up working out.

Watch Chopra on Jimmy Kimmel Live talking all about the 2017 Met Gala:

Hindsight is 20/20, I guess. Look where they are now!

I can’t help but wonder where the relationship is headed next! They’re beyond cute together and seem like they enjoy each other’s company. With any luck, this romance will last a while!