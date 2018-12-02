It's no secret that the Jo Bros know a little something about entertaining a crowd, and they definitely brought their singing and dancing chops to India for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding weekend. According to Instagram photos and videos posted by the bride on Sunday, Dec. 2, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Sangeet party on Friday was the ultimate musical showdown between the two families, and it looks like it was their biggest party yet.

With the bride and groom set to exchange vows for the second time during a Hindu ceremony on Sunday, Chopra took a moment to reflect on the wedding festivities leading up to their big day. After tying the knot during a western ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, the Quantico star took to Instagram to share the kickoff to their wedding weekend: The Mehendi party, where she and Jonas were decorated with pre-wedding henna. If there's anything I've taken from this whole experience, it's that the Chopra-Jonas clan loves a good party, and Friday's Sangeet looks like it was the most epic one in their wedding lineup.

Per footage shared to Chopra's Instagram from the big night, there were heavily choreographed group performances with set pieces and elaborate performances, Jo Bro sing-offs (because what would a Jo Bro wedding be without a musical reunion between the three brothers?), and a dance-off to end all dance-offs.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Chopra captioned the series on Instagram, which was set to the soundtrack of "Deep Into the Wild" by Honoraries feat. Volunteer. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together."

She continued:

"And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives."

She concluded, "It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful."

Chopra didn't mention which side "won" the Sangeet competition, but I'm guessing that it was a pretty close call, judging by the photos. The Jonas Brothers might have had a multi-million dollar music career, but Priyanka and her mom looked like they had no difficulty busting a move during the choreographed performance.

Speaking of family, the pair's Mehendi party was all about the union of the Jonas and Chopra clans. While the henna ceremony is traditionally only attended by the bride and the women in her and the groom's parties, Jonas and Chopra made the fun-filled event a coed affair.

"One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures," the couple captioned their joint Instagram posts on Saturday, Dec. 1. "And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi."

"Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," the newlyweds concluded.

With Chopra and Jonas's final step on their wedding journey — a Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace — set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 2, I'm looking forward to seeing how once again, they make the traditional celebration their own.