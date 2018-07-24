Nick Jonas is sending his good friend Demi Lovato his well wishes after she reportedly suffered a drug overdose. The two have been friends since their days on The Disney Channel and they've both seen their ups and downs over the years. While their friendship hasn't always been at its best, they've never been far from each other's minds. And, as always, when Lovato needs Jonas' support, he's there to give it. Nick Jonas' message to Demi Lovato is all about love and strength, and proves how well their friendship has endured over the years.

On Tuesday, July 24, Lovato was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after a reported drug overdose. TMZ was the first to break the news. People magazine has since reported that Lovato's condition is stable, but that's not stopping Jonas from making sure he wishes her well.

Here's what Jonas had to say in an Instagram post dedicated to Lovato:

Sending all my love to my friend @ddlovato, you can beat this. Stay strong, I love you 🙏❤️

The post includes a photo of Jonas and Lovato. Both are smiling and appear to be on stage. Jonas has his arm around Lovato in the photo.

All by itself, that Instagram post says so much about Jonas and Lovato's friendship. Not only do they have a long history together, having starred in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie franchise Camp Rock and having written and performed more than a couple songs together, but they clearly have the utmost love and respect for one another.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2016, Lovato and Jonas sat down for an interview with Billboard in which they discussed their friendship at length.

When asked about why she left the Jonas Brothers' tour in 2010, Lovato explained that she felt she was too self-destructive and embarrassed by her struggles to talk to Jonas:

I distanced myself as I was getting involved with self-destructive things. After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn't embarrassed to talk to him. Nick says I sent text messages, but I don't remember shit. The first time we saw each other since that tour was my [2012 Los Angeles] concert at The Greek. We caught up right before the show, then performed. It was an emotional reunion — I got one of my best friends back.

Lovato exited the tour after punching one of her dancers she believed had ratted her out to her managers for using Adderall that wasn't prescribed to her during the Colombian leg of the Camp Rock 2 Tour, which Lovato revealed in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. Soon after, she entered rehab for “emotional and physical issues.”

During the same Billboard interview, Jonas revealed that he was angry with Lovato for not confiding in him about what she was going through:

On top of losing a friend, we have seven dates left, it's a big production, people are expecting to see Demi and that's not going to happen. I was angry, because a week before I pleaded with her to confide in me. We talked on the plane for two hours.

So, the two superstars have a long history, for sure. And it's great to see Jonas being such a good friend and supporting Lovato through a tough time like this. It only shows how deep their friendship truly goes.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance abuse issues, you can reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).