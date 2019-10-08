There has been no better year to be a Jonas Brothers fan than 2019. The beloved boy band reunited after six years at the beginning of the year, gifting fans with new hit single "Sucker," their fifth studio album Happiness Begins, a documentary about their reunion, and a world tour to bring the JoBro love back to fans who grew up with them. As if all that wasn't enough, you'll be seeing Nick Jonas even more very soon, because he will be sitting in one of The Voice's turning chairs next season. Nick Jonas is joining The Voice Season 18 as a judge and it sounds like he is so ready to bring some fresh, new energy to the long-running singing competition series.

The big Nick Jonas news comes shortly after a major shake-up among The Voice coaches. The NBC competition series has cycled between superstar judges pretty frequently in its 17 seasons, but its two mainstays since first beginning in 2011 have been Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. However, in the currently airing seventeenth season, which premiered on Sept. 23, Levine is not appearing as a coach for the first time in the show's history. Gwen Stefani joined Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as the fourth judge for this current season, but next year, Nick Jonas will take her spot as the series' first brand-new coach since Legend joined.

To celebrate, Nick Jonas posted a short video to Instagram in which he shared his excitement over his role in the upcoming season along with getting in the competitive spirit and throwing down the gauntlet to his fellow coaches.

Jonas' new co-stars also welcomed him with video messages of their own. The Voice's Instagram page posted videos from Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, each welcoming Jonas to the fold in their own unique ways. Missing his age-old rivalry with Adam Levine, Shelton threw some digs at Jonas about his age, while Legend and Clarkson both pitched alliances.

The news actually first broke in a clip that Ellen DeGeneres shared in advance of the Jonas Brothers' appearance on her talk show on Oct. 8. DeGeneres played Shelton, Clarkson, and Legend's voice messages to break the news, and Nick Jonas' competitive spirit became immediately evident. He responded to the messages: "Blake, I'm going o kick your ass," and went on to say he thinks an alliance with Clarkson could make sense but he would need to talk further with Legend before committing to anything.

The Voice has cycled through so many megastar coaches throughout the years that it is unclear how long Nick Jonas' tenure on the show may last. Some judges stay on for a long string of seasons, like Kelly Clarkson, but others only stay in their coach's chair for a couple seasons before heading out, like Miley Cyrus. So if you are a Nick Jonas superfan, then you will want to be sure to tune into Season 18.

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for The Voice Season 18, but judging by the show's super consistent schedule it will almost assuredly premiere at the end of February, 2020.