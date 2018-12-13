Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for only a few weeks, but they’re already thinking long and hard about the future. Jonas is especially keen on planning for his future with Chopra, especially where kids are concerned. Jonas recently opened up about wanting to be a dad and that’s prompting a lot of people to wonder whether he and Chopra will be starting a family soon. Nick Jonas’ comments about fatherhood could mean he’s ready to get started on a family! How exciting!

In a Dec. 13 interview for Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, Jonas explained that his dream is to be a father sometime soon.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," Jonas revealed. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

Since Jonas has grown up so fast, he said he hopes to pass down his knowledge of the world to his future children.

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," Jonas added.

That's a really sweet mindset to have and it sounds like Jonas knows exactly the kind of parent he wants to be.

This isn’t the first time Jonas has opened up about wanting to be a dad. During an August 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Jonas said it was his “goal” to become a dad.

“[Having a family of my own] is the goal,” the 25-year-old told the magazine. “It’s definitely something that I hope will happen.”

At the time, he also revealed that his role as an uncle has helped him get ready for taking on fatherhood one day.

“The best part about being an uncle is that it’s like training wheels,” Jonas said. “You get to spend time with these young people and have some responsibility, which is nice.”

So, even before he married Chopra, he knew he wanted to be a dad fairly soon. And this was just a few months into the relationship!

While Jonas is set on having children, Chopra hasn’t commented on the topic recently. Back in 2017, though, she did reveal that she hopes to be the kind of mom her own mother was to her.

In a tweet from May 2017, Chopra wished her mom a Happy Mother’s Day with a really lovely tweet that read, “I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother's Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.. ❤️”

She also included a photo of her and mom in the tweet. You can check it out down below:

So, with all that in mind, it certainly seems like Jonas and Chopra are pretty much on the same page when it comes to having kids. I wonder if the world will be seeing any Jonas-Chopra babies in 2019.