Niall Horan and Selena Gomez are getting awfully social with one another online, so, according to fans, they must be dating. But, honestly, Niall Horan's selfie with a Selena Gomez poster was bound to fuel dating rumors. Right?

On Oct. 9, Horan decided the best way to greet his fans that morning was with a selfie of himself and Selena Gomez, but not the real Selena. Just a poster. In the snap shared to Instagram Stories, Horan struck the same smoldering pose as the "Taki Taki" singer and captioned it, "Hello there Sel." He also tagged her. I'd like to say this should not be cause for alarm, but the two superstars have been hanging out a lot lately. This is on top of a few social media interactions that could also be interpreted as light flirting.

However, despite all of the friendly behavior that could very well fall into the category of budding romance, a source told E! News there isn't anything going on between the two pop stars.

"Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends," the insider shared on Oct. 7. Elite Daily reached out to Gomez and Horan's teams for comment on E!'s report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years. They both always have been very supportive of each other's music and have talked about collaborating before." That's sweet. Sometimes, all you really need is a good BFF.

This isn't the first time dating rumors swirled around the pair, either. In December 2015, Horan and Gomez were rumored to have kissed at Jenna Dewan Tatum’s 35th birthday bash, according to Us Weekly. But Gomez shut that rumor down, telling Entertainment Tonight in a December 2015 interview, "Oh my god! No. I love him, I always have. He's amazing."

But can you blame fans for thinking Nelena was alive and thriving again when they saw this on Instagram four years later?

Gomez and Horan have actually been hanging out quite a bit these days. On Oct. 3, Horan and Gomez went out to dinner together, but it was with a group. Gomez's best friend Courtney Lopez posted a picture of the group on her Instagram. In the photo, Horan's got his arm around Gomez, people. Friends do this, but so do lovers. Just saying...

Of course, Nelena shippers filled the comments section with messages.

"Niall and Selii omffffggggg Ship," wrote one fan. "NELENA FOREVER," wrote another. "We Stan I can't believe she's with Nial omg," commented another. Well, she's not with him with him, but she's definitely hanging out with him.

That night, Gomez shared Horan's new single "Nice To Meet Ya" with all of her fans on Instagram Stories. She captioned it, "This came out like 5 min ago ... and I'm pretty sure you need to download." She also tagged Horan.

Then, on Oct. 5, Gomez reportedly hung out with Horan, according to photos snapped of Gomez seemingly arriving at his house in L.A. Elite Daily reached out to Gomez and Horan's teams for confirmation on the reported hangout session, but did not hear back by the time of publication. If they did hang out, Gomez seemingly brought along ice cream and fruit salad based on the photos.

Anyway, I see one silver lining here: Horan and Gomez may not be dating, but there's potential for new music and I'm definitely down for that.