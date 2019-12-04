I'm so sorry for anyone who shipped these two, but Niall Horan's response to rumors he was dating Selena Gomez makes it pretty dang clear that literally nothing is going on between the two. While he didn't mention Gomez by name during his interview with Australia's Hit 90.9's Brekkie Crew podcast, he did state that he's single AF. "Do I have a girlfriend? I don't, no" he said on the Dec. 3 episode. "I'm very much single. Very much single."

The Horan/Gomez rumors date back to 2015, when a source reportedly told E! News that the pop stars were spotted making out at Jenna Dewan's 35th birthday party. "Selena and Niall came together and were seen kissing," the source reportedly claimed. "They tried their best to keep to themselves in their private booth behind the DJ table in the main room but that was not happening. They were seen making out by a handful of people. Selena seemed super into it. And Niall even more so."

Gomez later was linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, while Horan dated Hailee Steinfeld. But the rumor mill whipped into action again on Oct. 4 when the stars' mutual friend, Courtney Lopez, posted a group shot on Instagram that included both Horan and Gomez.

with all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy. and seeing my favorite people embrace my now husband makes me want to cry. they’re really all family. 🖤

In the picture of the group of friends that feel like "family" to Lopez, Horan and Gomez are standing side-by-side, with his arm wrapped around her.

As you can imagine, fans got excited. "LAAAAAAN NIALL SELENAAA YES YES YES❤️❤️❤️," one fan exclaimed in the comments. "nial x sell," another simply wrote.

Then, as if fans couldn't possibly get their hopes up any higher, Gomez took to Instagram later that week to give Horan's new song a shoutout on her Story.

Even when rumors were at their very peak back in October, inside sources maintained that things were strictly platonic between the singers. "Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends," an insider told E! News on Oct. 7. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."

Obvi now that Horan, himself, has confirmed the insider's claims, it's time for us to put the rumor to rest once and for all. But, hey, at least we know Horan and Gomez are definitely good friends?