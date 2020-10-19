Nothing brings old friends together more than happy news. Despite One Direction's rocky past with Zayn Malik following his abrupt exit from the group in 2015, it seems a recent milestone life moment has brought him and Niall Horan closer together, even if just for a brief conversation. Niall Horan's quotes about Zayn Malik's baby are so supportive and will warm your heart.

Malik announced the arrival of his and Gigi Hadid's first child, a baby girl, on Sept. 23, writing on Instagram: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

That same day, Hadid shared a sweet message of her own alongside an IG picture that read, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

While the couple has revealed some small details about their newborn, they've remained mostly private about their daughter. On Oct. 15, Horan chatted with Capital FM and dished on how he felt hearing the news that his old bandmate had become a dad.

"It is mad to think. I remember when we were all babies, and now there's three dads," Horan said of Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne who are all fathers. "I sent a message recently to congratulate him," Horan added. "It’s an amazing thing."

This isn't the first time Horan has been vocal about his attempts to reach out to Malik. During a June 2018 interview with Australia's Today, Horan said it was hard to keep up with Malik. "Zayn is the kind of fella that changes his number every five minutes," Horan said. "Don’t know where he’s at."

While the rest of Malik and Horan's post-baby conversation remains unknown, fans are happy knowing the old friends are on good terms.