New Year's Eve Movie Quotes For Your Instagram Captions To Make Everyone Jealous

New Year’s Eve is almost here. You've probably got the outfit and the plans —and if you don't, who even are you? — but do you know what you're posting on social media yet? After all, your first pic of 2018 will set the tone for the entire year. This means whatever you share better be straight-up stellar. There's nothing worse than waking up on Jan. 1 and seeing a bunch of basic "new year, new me" pics clogging up your feed. So here are movie quotes for New Year's Eve Instagram captions that will make all your friends jealous. You're welcome.

When Your Plans Are Lit AF

"We should celebrate, they said." — Office Christmas Party

"This is going to be just like senior year, only funner!" —Legally Blonde

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

"It’s all happening!" — Almost Famous

"The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls

"A little party never killed nobody." - The Great Gatsby

"Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night." — All About Eve

"Yippie-ki-yay, mother f*cker!" — Die Hard

When Your Whole Squad Is On Point

"Ready? Showtime!" — The Greatest Showman

"We came for a good time, not for a long time." — Everybody Wants Some

"Everyone’s either gonna want to kiss you, kill you, or be you." — Mocking Jay

"I love you awesome nerds!" — Pitch Perfect

"Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

"Don’t let the haters stop you from doing your thang." — Mean Girls

"Rollin with the homies." — Clueless

When You Decided To Just Stay Home

"Me and my girl are gonna crush a 12-pack and watch porn." — New Year’s Eve

"So I thought one of the perks of having a family was that you didn't have to spend New Year's Eve alone with Chinese food… I am alone with Chinese food." — Sex and the City

"Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries." — Mean Girls

When You're Feeling All Emotional About Another Trip Around The Sun

"It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage." — Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

"Every story has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning." —Uptown Girls

"But our lives aren’t just measured in years, they’re measured in the lives of the people we touch around us." — Catching Fire

"525,600 minutes. How do you measure a year in your life?" — Rent

"If you focus on what you’ve left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead." — Ratatouille

"Carpe Diem, seize the day, boys!" — Dead Poet's Society

When You Can’t Wait to Kick 2017 To The Curb

"Hasta la vista, baby!" — Terminator 2: Judgement Day

"Argo f*ck yourself." — Argo

"Goodbye, cruel world!" — Hocus Pocus

"Actually, it was kind of sleazy and now it's kind of over." — About Last Night

"That’s all." — The Devil Wears Prada

When You're 3 Drinks In & Suddenly Having All The Feels

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

"Never lie, steal, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away." — Hitch

"We're having a fabulous time. The only thing missing is you." — Sex and the City

When You're SO Ready For 2018:

"This is the beginning of anything you want." — Boy

"What's comin' will come, and we'll meet it when it does." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

"I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore." — The Wizard of Oz

"May the odds be ever in your favor." — The Hunger Games

"You better bring it." — Bring It On

"What are you waiting for?" — I Know What You Did Last Summer