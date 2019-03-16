Buckle up, spice lovers: Your favorite meals are about to get even hotter. An online gift shop has released a line of hot sauce featuring three incredible women from the U.S. Supreme Court, because nothing is spicier than upholding, enforcing, and interpreting the law. The new line, which is called Supremely Hot Sauce, has a Ruth Bader Ginsberg flavor that is sure to fire up both your taste buds and your political prowess.

Supremely Hot Sauce, which is exclusive to Alwaysfits.com, comes in three distinct flavors which all feature a different woman who has serviced as a Supreme Court justice: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. Each bottle contains five ounces of a different hot sauce flavor and is priced at $10, but you can snag a pack of all three for $27. They were released on Friday, March 15 in honor RBG's 86th birthday, per Popsugar.

So what do the hot sauces taste like? Let's start with one of the spicier flavors, Roastin' RBG. This flavor is a red habanero hot sauce made with habanero peppers, carrots, garlic, and other spices to add a kick to your otherwise Supreme Court justice-free meal. The Scathing Sotomayor is a is a green habanero hot sauce made from green habanero peppers, prickly pear cactus, garlic, lime juice, and other spices that all come together to make this flavorful sauce extra hot, too. The final flavor, Kickin' Kagan, is a jalapeño-based hot sauce made with red jalapeños, garlic, vinegar, and an assortment of spices. The Kickin' Kagan is perfect for people who want a slightly milder hot sauce.

Always Fits isn't new to the hot sauce game. Last year, the gift shop released four hot sauces to celebrate another set of women — The Golden Girls. The flavors included Sicilian Fire for Sophia, Hot Slut for Blanche, Desert Rose for Rose, and Bea Spicy for Dorothy. The Golden Girls hot sauces are still available for purchase. Grab them for yourself or for a friend, because as Always Fits notes, "You’ve been a great friend," but you could step your game up a bit and be a "bad-ass, fire-breathing, hot sauce swigging friend."

In case you need another reason to invest in Supremely Hot Sauce or The Golden Girls Hot Sauce, please refer to the man who was recently stranded in his car in Oregon and said he survived off Taco Bell's hot sauce packets. See? Hot sauce saves lives, people.

If spicy is your thing and you need to satisfy your spice cravings while your Supremely Hot Sauce trio ships, there's plenty of new deliciousness in the world of spicy snacks. A new Doritos flavor, Flamin' Hot Doritos, is a spicy take on your favorite nacho cheese snack with a serious kick. Frito-Lay, Doritos parent company, also recently released Flamin' Hot Asteroids Flavor Shots and Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavor Shots, spicy Cheetos and Doritos snacks that come in small pouches perfect for lunchboxes.

Thankfully, there are so many ways to get your spicy fill. Always Fits' Supremely Hot Sauce will help spice up your food, celebrate some badass Supreme Court justices, and maybe even offer sustenance if you're stranded. You can't go wrong with snagging yourself bottle — or three.