When it comes to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, I've found that most people are team chocolate or team peanut butter. Let's be real: Reese's stans need to be fans of both to appreciate the candy, but sometimes you may find yourself wishing for a little bit more of one or the other. That's why I was so excited to hear about Reese's Chocolate Lovers and Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, which are here to give you either more nutty butter or creamy chocolate in each bite, depending on your preference.

Starting in mid-April, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lovers nationwide can treat themselves to the option they love most with the company's newest upgrades to the original treat, according to a press release shared on Monday, March 25. Reese's Chocolate Lovers Cups and Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are exactly what they sound like: Chocolate stans can expect to treat their tastebuds to "more chocolate than we’ve ever packed into a Reese’s Cup" while peanut butter fans can purchase special Reese's Cups featuring a peanut butter candy top shell in addition to the nutty filling that you know and love. Consumers can purchase a regular size Reese's Chocolate Lovers Cups and Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for $1.11, or the king size for $1.66, when these goodies go on sale sometime in April.

Courtesy of Reese's

Courtesy of Reese's

Natalie Perera, a Reese's brand rep, said in the press release about the company's inspiration:

For years, we’ve heard people debate their favorite part of a Reese’s Cup. Is it the chocolate or is it the peanut butter? So, we decided to settle the score and make both sides happy by giving them what they want - Reese's Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers. As if we’d actually choose!

If you're a big Reese's Cup fan and you happen to live in the Big Apple, you're in luck. The company is giving New York City residents a sneak peek of its newest offerings by giving away 10,000 of these Reese's Chocolate Lovers and Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups at a special Reese's Swap Shop from Tuesday, March 26 through Wednesday, March 27.

Here's how it works. All you have to do is bring in something you love —some suggestions include an old toaster, your original roller skates, or your last participation trophy — and the Reese's team will figure out how many chocolate or peanut butter-forward treats you get in its stead. (Yes, you have to swap it out, so bring something you're prepared to give up.) It's a fun idea, plus you'll be one of the first people to get a taste of the brand's new Lovers Cups in the flavor of your choice.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 321 Canal Street in New York City, so I'd make sure to swing by the Reese's shop with your swap-worthy item something during that time frame. Again, the team only has 10,000 of these limited-time Reese's Lovers Cups and the giveaway will only go on "while supplies last," so I wouldn't wait until the last minute to get your peanut butter and chocolate cravings handled.