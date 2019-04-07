I don't know about you, but nothing satisfies me quite like a bowl of cereal. With so many brand, flavor, and milk combinations, cereal is the perfect snack or meal option whether you're craving something sweet, savory, or a combination of both. As an equal opportunity cereal eater, I love trying all new flavors that hit shelves, so you can only imagine my excitement when I heard about a new take on a classic cereal I've been enjoying since the '90s. New Cotton Candy Cap'n Crunch cereal is reportedly coming to stores near you, so get your sweet tooth at the ready for a spin on an oldie. Elite Daily reached out to Quaker Oats Brand, Cap'n Crunch's parent company, for confirmation of the reports, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to Scary Mommy, Cotton Candy Cap’n Crunch may be available for purchase soon. Photos of a sales sample box circulating on Instagram show a blue box with a carnival theme, including images of a ferris wheel and circus tent in the background and Cap'n Crunch himself is shown joining in on the fun. He's got two cones of cotton candy in one hand and a spoon full of cotton candy flavored-cereal in the other. From the box, it seems that the cereal will come in blue and pink puffs rather than classic Cap'n Crunch's flat, ridged design.

So far, the photos of the boxes say "sample sale" and "not for retail sale," so it's possible (though unlikely) that the design and shape of the cereal will change before release. When will that be, you ask? Sadly, there's no official release date for this sweet treat yet, but hopefully it'll be ASAP. Quaker Oats Brand did not immediately to Elite Daily's request for comment. For now, you could track the cereal's development on some of the Instagram accounts that released details about the cereal like The Junk Food Aisle, Cereal Blog Cerealously, and cereal news account @cereallife.

The reported new flavor will join a long line of Cap'n Crunch flavor variations, including Sprinkled Donut Crunch, Chocolate Berry Crunch, Crunch Berries, and one of my personal favorite cereal names, "Oops! All Berries!"

As you wait for the Cotton Candy Cap'n Crunch rollout, it might be in your best interest to check out some new, Easter-themed cereals for the approaching holiday. If you're looking for another cereal that shows a new take on an old classic, check out Reese's Puffs Bunnies, the adorable, bunny-shaped chocolate and peanut butter puffs that make breakfast a little more adorable. If you're looking for a new cereal altogether, behold the new Peeps Marshmallow-flavored cereal that combines pink, blue, and yellow O-shaped puffs with the sweet flavor of Peeps for the best possible Easter mashup. I don't know about you, but these new cereal aisle releases will make the wait for Cotton Candy Cap'n Crunch a little easier.

Though Quaker has yet to confirm when or if the new flavor is hitting shelves, it's probably safe to assume that the cereal is in end stages of development since the pictures of the boxes seem pretty finalized. Hopefully my sheer willpower can bring this sweet treat to fruition sooner rather than later.