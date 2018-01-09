New 'Black Panther' Trailer Shows Off Major Action Scenes & We're Already Screaming

The buzz for the first major movie of 2018 is getting stronger. Marvel's Black Panther is set to arrive in just over a month. Last night it dropped the third and final major trailer during the College Football Playoff National Championship game, in conjunction with Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. (Lamar is curating the movie's soundtrack.) So what did we learn from the new Black Panther trailer last night? And how long until we can buy the soundtrack?

Well the first part of what we learned is that earlier in the day, tickets went on sale for the movie. This is close to the same move that Disney's done with the Star Wars trilogy installments, dropping the final trailer on the same day the tickets go on sale in order to push fans to order early and often. It's been very successful for the Star Wars presales, but this is the first time they've tried it with any of the Marvel movies, either the joint films or the stand alones. But then again, this is also the first Marvel film in a while that's had this kind of anticipation ahead of the release.

The second thing we learned is that Vince Staples is going to be a part of the soundtrack. The song used in the new trailer doesn't have a name, but Staples' voice is unmistakable around the 55 second mark. Whether that means Lamar will also be part of the track is not clear yet.

Check out the whole thing, and we'll meet back on the other side.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Let's break this down.

The Action Is Intense

After much has been made of the costumes, the setting, the cast and the world of Wakanda, this trailer focuses on letting us know one thing: the action sequences are going to rock our collective socks. That's the longest sequence we've seen of the car chase the movie has been promoting since the very first trailer, and with every bit of additional footage we get, the Black Panther looks more and more the biggest bad ass addition to the franchise so far.

Bilbo Vs Gollum

Marvel

This will tickle fans of The Lord of the Rings, we get a better look at the scene where Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross and Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue face each other down. Freeman is in utter disbelief of what Klaue is telling him about Wakanda:

You’re telling me the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof cat suit?

(Really? You're going to have a hard time believing that in a world where Ultron made an entire small Eastern European country float? Just sayin'.)

The Timeline

One of the other most striking moments in the early second of the trailer is when T'Challa arrives home and everyone is calling him king. The reason for that is that, according to director Ryan Coogler, is despite is having been over 18 months since Captain America: Civil War came out, timeline wise, the events at the UN happened barely a few weeks ago, and this is our hero's first return home after his father's death.

The Synopsis

Marvel

We also (finally) have an official synopsis for the forthcoming movie:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther arrives in theaters everywhere on Feb. 16, 2018. The soundtrack drops Feb. 9.