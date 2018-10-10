It's the worst when you really believe in a product but don't necessarily love the shades or styles it's offered in. But now, thanks to new Allbirds shoe colors, you don't have to worry about that, at least not when it comes to sneakers. Whereas the shoes used to only be available in a handful of color ways, many of which centered on white, black, gray, and blue, now, a more complete wearable rainbow has taken shape.

To preface why this is so exciting, let me first tell you a bit about Allbirds and their super rad ethos. The founders of the brand set out to make a more green range of footwear by utilizing merino wool, which is an incredibly sustainable resource. As described on their website, the result was "an entirely new category of shoes inspired by natural materials, and an ongoing mantra to create better things in a better way." Their designs are simple, cool, straightforward, comfortable, socially conscious, and , importantly, affordable. Allbirds offers classic runners, smoking slipper-like loungers, and a mix between a ballet flat and lace-up sneaker that they call Skippers. In other words, they keep it simple while still offering something for everyone, now even more so.

Just in time for fall and the holidays, Allbirds are launching seven new color ways, with each one boasting a playful name that embodies its spirit. There's French Fry, which more closely resembles a potato pre-frying; Matcha, a beautiful deep green; Fiddle Leaf, a moss green; Marine, a dark ocean blue; Kauri Coffee, a light neutral brown; Marinara Cream, a bright red; and Tuke Night, a dark smoky gray. All are now offered in the Wool Runners, Wool loungers, Tree Runners, Tree Loungers and Tree Skippers styles.

Seeing as they boast deeper, more muted qualities (no neons or pastels here), each new shade lends itself perfectly to any fall wardrobe. Pair them with any combination of a striped or neutral graphic tee and jeans and you'll have a cute weekend look. Or, if you want to take cues from street style stars, try pairing the sneakers with long ruffled floral dresses and bright socks for a so-mismatched-it-works kind of look.

When you invest in a pair of Allbirds shoes (and by invest I mean spend under $100 on a pair), you're also investing a in a brand that believes in changing the fashion industry for good, and not just by using wool, either. (Side note: their wool based offerings are so soft and so comfy and so worth it!) They've also partnered with Soles4Souls to help lightly used Allbirds to find news homes all around the world within communities in need, and they also package their shoes in boxes that are composed of 90 percent post-consumer recycled cardboard. "The journey to making better things in a better way is a long one, and we’re just getting started," Allbirds site reads.

I'd say it's a pretty valiant effort, so why not support it when it also looks really good?