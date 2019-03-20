If Bandersnatch wasn't exciting enough for you, don't worry because Netflix has got you covered with a far more daring choose-your-own adventure. This time around, instead of a Black Mirror sci-fi movie, audiences will be thrown into the most dangerous situations nature has to offer. Netflix's You Vs. Wild is a new series that puts viewers right in the middle of the most extreme adventures and calling all the shots for famed explorer Bear Grylls.

Fans might recognize Grylls from his seven seasons of Man Vs. Wild on the Discovery Channel or from his four seasons of Running Wild With Bear Grylls on NBC. While those two series showed Grylls showing off his survivalist techniques either by himself or with celebrity friends, the new series, You Vs. Wild gives the audience the thrill of guiding the adventure. Grylls said in a statement:

I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. The stakes are high in this one!

Just like Bandersnatch, in each of the eight episodes of You Vs. Wild, audiences will be given options for different directions the story can take. As Grylls encounters different options, audiences can select choose what moves he makes, such as what he eats, who he encounters, and how he moves through awe-inspiring landscapes.

Even the promo for the new series gives viewers a little taste of the choices they'll have to face when watching the show. The first promo video ends in a choice that will take viewers to one of two second videos, and then another choice stems from there. You can try it out yourself below and decide if you're ready to join Grylls on this adventure.

Netflix on YouTube

In the trailer, Grylls calls the viewers, offering a literal "call of the wild." Grylls tells fans:

I’m about to embark on one of my most epic adventures, and this time you’re going to be in charge. So get packing, get ready, because every jungle, desert, mountain that I’m in, every decision is your decision. You’re going to dictate what I do.

Many fans are excited about the opportunity to live out the most outlandish adventures of the Grylls. He famously was recorded drinking his own urine in order to survive in Australia on an episode of Man Vs. Wild. Fans are already anticipating how that much-memed survival technique will factor into the series.

According to Variety, Netflix VP Todd Yellin said that the streaming service has plans to double down on interactive content in the next year. Apparently there are plans to expand the variety of interactive content available so that it reaches a wide range of genres. Yellin said:

Expect over the next year or two to see more interactive storytelling. And it won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose – should she go out with him or him.

Personally, I can't wait for the Netflix rom-com choose-your-own-adventure. But, until then, fans have only a few weeks to prepare and read up on all the survival techniques you need to help Grylls make it in the wild. You Vs. Wild hits Netflix on April 10.