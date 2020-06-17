Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun’ Trailer Is Redefining The Superhero Genre

Having canceled all the Marvel TV series and lost the DC comics series to HBO Max, Netflix is now left with some serious superhero misfits. Some have shown success, like The Umbrella Academy, a show about seven powered people who never asked to be born into this. Netflix's next major foray into the genre comes from the manga-style American comic book Warrior Nun Areala series, focused on the story of Sister Shannon Masters. The first of Netflix's Warrior Nun trailers suggests this is going to be a fun mix of superheroes and religion.

The Warrior Nun comic books first came out in the mid-1990s and ending in 2002 with Warrior Nun: No Justice for Innocents. The series was controversial when it first arrived for its tongue-in-cheek religious references and used the nun's habit as a superhero costume.

But that doesn't seem to have deterred Netflix, who ordered the series back in September of 2018, with a planned 10 episode first season. But from the looks of the first trailer, the original story is being treated more as a jumping-off point than a faithful page to screen adaptation, and Sister Shannon Masters is, at least for the story's beginning, not part of the tale.

Check out the trailer.

The synopsis reads:

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. Ava is tasting freedom for the first time in her young life after being liberated from an abusive orphanage and a prison of her mind and body. As a result, she wants to experience everything at once, and she can be reckless in her ambition.

The 19-year-old woman in question is Ava, played by Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. The series co-stars include Toya Turner (Incredibles 2) as Shotgun Mary, a fellow Warrior Nun, more loyal to the Sisterhood than the church. There's also Tristan Ulloa (Crash Test Aglaé) as Father Vincent, the leader of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. And there's Thekla Reuten (Red Sparrow) as Jillian Salvius, the CEO of a tech startup whose discovery could make religion obsolete. The cast also includes Kristina Tonteri-Young (The Crocodile’s Gift), Lorena Andrea (Papillon), and Emilio Sakraya (Cold Feet).

Warrior Nun arrives on July 2, 2020, with 10 episodes.