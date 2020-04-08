Two of the most important video platforms during this time of social distancing are Netflix and Instagram Live, and now they are joining forces to tackle some of the most important self-care topics right now. Staying inside and away from friends and work in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus has been a massive shift for pretty much everybody, so some of Netflix's biggest stars are taking to Instagram to break down all the mental health questions that have arisen in the recent weeks of social distancing. Netflix's Wanna Talk About It? Instagram Live series will feature some of the streaming service's biggest stars speaking with mental health professionals about self-care, because everyone can use some advice right now.

The new weekly series will pair a different Netflix star with an expert in the field of mental health to tackle pressing questions on topics like anxiety, sleep issues, social distancing, and self-care. These conversations will stream live on Netflix's Instagram page every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET, beginning on Thursday, April 9. The debut installment of Wanna Talk About It? will pair To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo with Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

After Centineo, Netflix has a ton of other big stars poised to take over its Instagram Live each week for these important discussions. Joey King from The Kissing Booth, Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why, Lana Condor from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Jerry Harris from Cheer, and Alisha Boe from 13 Reasons Why are all set to appear on the new Instagram show. They'll speak with mental health experts from organizations like Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Be sure to head over to Netflix's Instagram page every Thursday for a new conversation. The series is scheduled to continue weekly through Thursday, May 14, so fans will get a full month of these talks.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.