When The Circle initially debuted in January 2020, it was a surprise sensation for Netflix. Based on the British reality series of the same name, the reality show/social experiment put 14 contestants in an apartment building together, where they could only communicate via a social media app called "The Circle." Unable to see each other in person, the players competed to become the most popular of the group via text-based communication only, using anything from fake pictures of themselves to full-blown catfishing to get ahead. Now, Netflix's The Circle Season 2 is back for another round of isolated competition, and the release date is sooner than you think.

The irony of The Circle was that it was literally weeks ahead of its time. This quarantine-like competition would have been the perfect reality show had it arrived in, say, April 2020, when the whole country was in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contestants' hard work to gain votes among their fellow players, the "influencers" who scored the highest votes, and the blocked lowest vote-getters who wound up eliminated now feels like the perfect reality competition for these times.

Now, it's time for Season 2. Here's what we know about it so far:

'The Circle' Season 2 Trailer The announcement trailer for The Circle paired it with Netflix's other hit reality show, Too Hot To Handle. Both are releasing their sophomore seasons soon.

'The Circle' Season 2 Cast Although the cast for The Circle's new season has not yet been revealed, the series announcement did suggest changes are afoot for the new season. For one thing, the show will run longer this time, with 13 episodes instead of 12. Also, there are fewer competitors this time, with Netflix's synopsis promising "a cast of eight" for Season 2.

'The Circle' Season 2 Plot Precisely what other changes there are remain to be seen. The main through-line of the competition will stay the same. The press release about the new season promises the new cast will "flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer." Once again, $100,000 will be on the line as the grand prize. But there will also be "new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh."