In a year when apocalyptic entertainment has felt a little too topical for comfort, the arrival of Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club was a welcome one. Based on the beloved tween novels from the 1980s and 1990s, the simple adventures of Kristy Thomas (founder and president), Mary Anne Spier (secretary), Claudia Kishi (vice president), and Stacey McGill (treasurer) was a welcome reprieve. But considering how many shows Netflix has had to cancel in 2020, fans worried the series might not survive. Thankfully, Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club Season 2 is a go, and fans are ready for more adventures.

The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club was something of a "greatest hits" of the book series. From the opening "Kristy's Great Idea" to an updated take on "Mary Anne Saves The Day," the series found ways to take the original 80s-set material and make it work for the 2020s.

Moreover, unlike some teen-set shows on Netflix (hello, Stranger Things), these weren't kids dealing with stuff far beyond their paygrade. Their issues were the same problems viewers remember having at that age. There was something warm and fuzzy about going back to when the biggest problems in life were too-strict parents and a rival Babysitting Agency horning in on clientele. No wonder fans were anxious for more.

'The Baby-Sitter’s Club' Season 2 Renewal Netflix was relatively kind to fans, only waiting 118 days from the initial premiere of BSC before confirming a second series was a go. All of the teen actors who play club members were on hand for the announcement video, happily lip-syncing to the theme song.

'The Baby-Sitter’s Club' Season 2 Cast Netflix The announcement trailer confirmed that all of the significant teen stars of the series would be back. Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer), Anais Lee (Jessie Ramsey), and Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike) all confirmed their return in the lipsynced video. The series did not confirm beyond that, but it's a good bet that all the parents, including Kristy's mom (Alicia Silverstone) and step-dad Watson (Mark Feuerstein), will be back, as well as Marc Evan Jackson as Mary Anne's overprotective dad and Takayo Fischer as Claudia's grandmother, Mimi.

'The Baby-Sitter’s Club' Season 2 Plot & Theories Netflix Considering how faithfully the first season stuck to the noels, with the final two episodes even covering one of the series infamous "Super Special" twice-as-many-pages adventures, it's a good guess that Season 2 will follow suit. Some of the more beloved BSC books the show hasn't hit yet include Mallory's Christmas Wish, The Ghost at Dawn's House, Mary Anne and the Great Romance, Claudia Kishi: Middle School Dropout, Jessi's Secret Language, and Good-bye Stacey, Good-bye. It will not be surprising if the new season hits at least some of these stories, if not all of them.